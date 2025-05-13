7Thonline Launches Coplanner To Transform Merchandise Planning Through Smart Automation

7thonline Launches CoPlanner a new AI-powered tool auto-generates merchandise plans based on historical success, helping retailers plan faster, smarter, and with confidence.

7thonline is a global leader in AI-native demand planning and inventory management solutions, offering retailers and wholesalers innovative functionality that optimizes their supply chains and drives profitability across all key channels.

Leveraging large language models, CoPlanner streamlines the planning process, enabling planners to make adjustments using natural-language queries and visualize the impact of their changes in real-time.

New AI-powered tool auto-generates merchandise plans based on historical success, helping retailers plan faster, smarter, and with confidence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 7thonline , a leader in multi-channel, AI-based merchandise planning and inventory management solutions for retail, announces the launch of CoPlanner, a groundbreaking tool that auto-populates merchandise plans by analyzing historical data to identify what has worked best in the past. Leveraging large language models, CoPlanner streamlines the planning process, enabling planners to make adjustments using natural-language queries and visualize the impact of their changes in real-time.CoPlanner elevates merchandise planning with conversational AI, granting quick access to actionable insights and stimulating results of various scenarios. The system will continuously refine recommendations, freeing retailers to focus on strategic decision-making rather than manual processes on Excel.From Data to Decisions: A Smarter, Faster Path to ProfitabilityCoPlanner integrates and evaluates data from multiple sources, including past sales, markdowns, inventory turnover, regional demand, and seasonality, to auto-generate a smart, performance-driven merchandise plan. Using conversational AI, 7thonline's CoPlanner identifies winning patterns through contextual generative AI and applies trending insights at scale across categories.“Our goal is to make merchandise planning more intelligent, data-driven, and automated,” said Max Ma, CEO of 7thonline.“CoPlanner helps retailers start smarter by building on what already works, and then evolving those plans as conditions change. Automatically, planning gets more precise and better over time as the system learns which planner-made adjustments are most accurately reflected in real-time data.”Designed for Merchandisers, Powered by AIBy combining automation with adaptability, CoPlanner allows retailers to:- Save hours of manual planning work and make sense of their data- Launch initial plans based on proven performance- Continuously refine and adjust plans in response to new data- Track plan-to-actual variance and update in real-timeBuilt for a Multi-Channel WorldCoPlanner fits seamlessly into existing 7thonline platforms, empowering retail brands to enhance decision-making and manage planning, assortments, and allocation proactively across all channels. Whether for a single category or a multi-brand portfolio, the tool gives planning teams the clarity and control to act fast and profitably.To learn more about CoPlanner, contact the team at info@7thonline or visit .About 7thonline7thonline is a global leader in AI-native demand planning and inventory management solutions, offering retailers and wholesalers innovative functionality that optimizes their supply chains and drives profitability across all key channels. With a proven track record of breaking down silos between supply and demand, 7thonline provides unmatched flexibility, scalability, and precision for businesses worldwide.Backed by over two decades of dedicated AI R&D and continuous client collaboration, 7thonline has been empowering brands to make smarter merchandising decisions for 25+ years. Built for today's omnichannel world, 7thonline's super-integrated platform offers bespoke solutions specific to multiple channels-direct-to-consumer brick-and-mortar, wholesale, and ecommerce-to deliver better results out of the box. Trusted by industry leaders such as PVH, Birkenstock, Alexander Wang, Patagonia, Michael Kors, and more since 1999. Rethink demand planning; place the right products in the right place at the right time.

Nataly Blumberg

NB Communications

+1 516-859-6665

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.