Legend Biotech Reports First Quarter 2025 Results And Recent Highlights
| LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|US$'000, except share and per share data
|2025
|2024
|REVENUE
|License revenue
|9,348
|12,181
|Collaboration revenue
|185,615
|78,481
|Other revenue
|90
|3,329
|Total revenue
|195,053
|93,991
|Cost of collaboration revenue
|(69,497
|)
|(49,101
|)
|Cost of license and other revenue
|(1,847
|)
|(5,638
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(101,924
|)
|(100,964
|)
|Administrative expenses
|(31,463
|)
|(31,929
|)
|Selling and distribution expenses
|(40,969
|)
|(24,223
|)
|Loss on asset impairment
|(970
|)
|-
|Finance costs
|(5,061
|)
|(5,475
|)
|Finance income*
|12,056
|13,870
|Other (expense)/income, net*
|(54,508
|)
|49,681
|LOSS BEFORE TAX
|(99,130
|)
|(59,788
|)
|Income tax expense
|(1,786
|)
|(5
|)
|LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|(100,916
|)
|(59,793
|)
|Attributable to:
|Ordinary equity holders of the parent
|(100,916
|)
|(59,793
|)
|LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
|Basic
|(0.27
|)
|(0.16
|)
|Diluted
|(0.27
|)
|(0.16
|)
|ORDINARY SHARES USED IN LOSS PER SHARE COMPUTATION
|Basic
|367,525,855
|364,010,429
|Diluted
|367,525,855
|364,010,429
*Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to present finance income as a separate line item and to combine other income/(expense),net for comparative purposes
| LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|US$'000
|US$'000
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property, plant and equipment
|98,810
|99,288
|Advance payments for property, plant and equipment
|545
|374
|Right-of-use assets
|107,224
|101,932
|Time deposits
|-
|4,362
|Intangible assets
|2,082
|2,160
|Collaboration prepaid leases
|182,613
|172,064
|Other non-current assets
|5,583
|6,056
|Total non-current assets
|396,857
|386,236
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Collaboration inventories, net
|30,933
|23,903
|Trade receivables
|369
|6,287
|Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
|182,040
|130,975
|Pledged deposits
|70
|70
|Time deposits
|563,678
|835,934
|Cash and cash equivalents
|441,702
|286,749
|Total current assets
|1,218,792
|1,283,918
|Total assets
|1,615,649
|1,670,154
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Trade payables
|58,143
|38,594
|Other payables and accruals
|116,810
|166,180
|Government grants
|535
|532
|Lease liabilities
|5,341
|4,794
|Tax payable
|14,009
|20,671
|Contract liabilities
|39,535
|46,874
|Total current liabilities
|234,373
|277,645
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Collaboration interest-bearing advanced funding
|305,745
|301,196
|Lease liabilities long term
|51,724
|44,613
|Government grants
|6,058
|6,154
|Total non-current liabilities
|363,527
|351,963
|Total liabilities
|597,900
|629,608
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|37
|37
|Reserves
|1,017,712
|1,040,509
|Total ordinary shareholders' equity
|1,017,749
|1,040,546
|Total equity
|1,017,749
|1,040,546
|Total liabilities and equity
|1,615,649
|1,670,154
| LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|US$'000
|2025
|2024
|LOSS BEFORE TAX
|(99,130
|)
|(59,788
|)
|CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY, OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(103,754
|)
|15,518
|CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|256,640
|(396,148
|)
|CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|667
|831
|NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|153,553
|(379,799
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net
|1,400
|(343
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|286,749
|1,277,713
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE YEAR
|441,702
|897,571
|ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|Cash and bank balances
|1,005,450
|1,156,674
|Less: Pledged deposits
|70
|359
|Time deposits
|563,678
|258,744
|Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of financial position
|441,702
|897,571
|Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of cash flows
|441,702
|897,571
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS MEASURES
We use Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share (which we sometimes refer to as“Adjusted EPS”“ANL per Share”) as performance metrics. Adjusted Net Loss and ANL per share are not defined under IFRS, are not a measure of operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS, and are subject to important limitations. Our use of Adjusted Net Loss has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. For example:
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted Net Loss does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements.
- Adjusted Net Loss excludes unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss which resulted primarily from changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and EUR.
- Adjusted Net Loss does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs.
- In addition, Adjusted Net Loss excludes such as share based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.
Also, our definition of Adjusted Net Loss and ANL per Share may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.
However, we believe that providing information concerning Adjusted Net Loss and ANL per Share enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We use Adjusted Net Loss as a performance metric that guides management in its operation of and planning for the future of the business. We believe that Adjusted Net Loss provides a useful measure of our operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We define Adjusted Net Loss as net loss adjusted for (1) non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, impairment loss, and (2) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss mainly related to intercompany loan balances and cash deposit balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and EUR.
ANL per Share is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Loss by the weighted average shares outstanding.
A reconciliation between Adjusted Net Loss and Net Loss, the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, has been provided in the table below.
| LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
| US$'000 except per share data
(Unaudited)
|Net loss
|(100,916
|)
|(59,793
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,199
|5,722
|Share based compensation
|15,946
|18,703
|Impairment loss
|970
|-
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) (included in Other income/(expense), net)
|51,802
|(49,889
|)
|Adjusted net loss (ANL)
|(26,999
|)
|(85,257
|)
|ANL per share:
|ANL per share - basic
|(0.07
|)
|(0.23
|)
|ANL per share - diluted
|(0.07
|)
|(0.23
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment