Tuya Upgraded To 'AA' ESG Rating By MSCI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA ; HKEX: 2391), a global leading AI cloud platform service provider, today announced that MSCI has upgraded its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating to 'AA' from 'A'. This upgrade recognizes Tuya's efforts to build a more sustainable and responsible business and places Tuya among the ESG leaders in its sector.

MSCI, a leading provider of research-driven indices and analytics, reviewed companies in the Software & Services industry as part of its latest ESG assessment. Tuya's improved rating reflects its strong performance in key areas including data privacy and security, governance enhancements, and contributions to energy efficiency through smart technology solutions. It also underscores Tuya's commitment to driving innovation-led, technology-enabled sustainability.

"We're pleased to receive MSCI's recognition of our ESG progress." said Xueji (Jerry) Wang, Founder and CEO of Tuya. "Sustainability is part of how we operate and innovate every day. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our ESG practices, aiming to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders and support global efforts towards a greener, more secure smart future powered by smart technology."

MSCI ESG Ratings measure how effectively companies manage long-term ESG risks and opportunities relative to their peers. Ratings range from AAA (highest) to CCC (lowest), serving as a key benchmark for investors focused on sustainable and responsible business practices.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA ; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading AI cloud platform service provider with a mission to build an AIoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built AI cloud platform with cloud and generative AI capabilities that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, and smart solutions for developers of smart device, commercial applications, and industries. Through its AIoT developer platform, Tuya has activated a vibrant global developer community of brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem embodying the principles of green and low-carbon, security, high efficiency, agility, and openness.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796

Email: [email protected]

HL Stategy

Haiyan LI-LABBE

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tuya Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED