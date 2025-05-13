Aidkit And Givedirectly Launch AI-Powered Initiative To Tackle Backlogs And Increase Efficiency In Public Benefits Enrollment

Funded by a GitLab Foundation grant, the joint project supports deployment of AI innovations to help state and local agencies reduce caseload burden and improve access for eligible families

DENVER, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AidKit , a Public Benefit Corporation helping governments modernize benefit delivery, and GiveDirectly , a global leader in direct cash programs, have been awarded a grant from the GitLab Foundation's AI for Economic Opportunity Fund, which supports frontline innovations that help people access opportunity and income with the help of cutting-edge technology. The funding will support the deployment of AI-powered tools to state and local government agencies to streamline enrollment, reduce backlogs, and ease administrative burdens, making it faster and easier for families to access the assistance they need.

Selected from over 400 applicants, AidKit and GiveDirectly are among 14 grantees sharing $3.5 million to develop innovations that boost economic mobility and unlock income opportunities for low-income communities. The 2025 grantee cohort aims to collectively unlock over $1 billion in new income for low-income communities. As part of this effort, AidKit is currently exploring opportunities to pilot AI-powered tools aimed at reducing backlogs with additional state and local public agencies.

"We believe AI should make government more human-not less," said Brittany Christenson, CEO of AidKit. "When technology can take on the administrative drudgery of paperwork and red tape, caseworkers are free to focus on people, which is the key to increasing trust in public systems and delivering services with dignity and efficiency. By accelerating enrollment, we're giving public servants the tools they need to meet rising demand without sacrificing quality or care."

AidKit and GiveDirectly will work together to improve the application process for public benefits by integrating AI-driven conversational interfaces that simplify program discovery, identity verification, and completion of applications. These interfaces mimic human assistance in a scalable digital format, engaging applicants through text or voice-based interactions to help them navigate complex application processes more easily. By leveraging natural language AI, the system can handle complex queries, provide detailed explanations, and offer personalized guidance to ensure applicants understand requirements and submit accurate information.

AidKit's broader solution combines these conversational tools with human-in-the-loop oversight, where humans remain actively involved in monitoring, guiding, or making final decisions supporting both applicants and administrators. While the digital assistant helps applicants complete forms and understand eligibility requirements, administrators benefit from automation that flags issues, reduces errors, and improves caseload processing-all while preserving transparency, compliance, and accountability.

"AidKit is helping to demonstrate how technology can be used thoughtfully to deliver aid and benefits in ways that recognize the dignity and complexity of the individuals being served," said Cassandra Madison, member of AidKit's Board of Directors and the chief operating officer at the Center for Public Sector AI. "At a time when public trust and the needs of communities are evolving, AidKit offers a model for building human-centered systems that better meet people where they are."

The AI tools will be first deployed through GiveDirectly's Rx Kids program, which delivers support funded by the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program to new mothers and families. The initial implementation will serve 5,000 individuals and is designed to scale to millions more across government aid programs.

"GiveDirectly is grateful to work with our long-time partner AidKit to improve the enrollment process for thousands of applicants to our direct cash transfer programs," said Laura Keen, Acting U.S. Country Director at GiveDirectly. "The GitLab Foundation funds will enhance accessibility while reducing human error and inefficient information collection efforts. With the help of an AI-powered tool, applicants will receive responses in real time. The more streamlined our verification and enrollment processes are, the more aid we can deliver directly to individuals living in poverty."

Over the past three years, AidKit and GiveDirectly have partnered on 10 direct cash programs, reaching over 35,000 recipients and distributing $150 million. AidKit's platform has powered more than 200 aid programs, processed 500,000+ applications, and facilitated $290 million in assistance.

For state and local agencies interested in partnering with AidKit to pilot AI-powered tools in aid administration, contact AidKit at [email protected] .

About AidKit

AidKit is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and large nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently and transparently. AidKit's secure technology platform is designed to address the complex challenges of large-scale aid distribution. It automates workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden, either as an all-in-one platform or through adaptable modular solutions to meet the unique needs of each initiative. With integrated fraud prevention and real-time caseload management tools, the platform ensures programs operate with precision, compliance and accountability while safeguarding sensitive data. Drawing on a proven track record of successful implementations, AidKit delivers comprehensive support that expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partner agencies. Whether deploying disaster relief programs or accelerating benefits modernization, AidKit delivers results that maximize impact and build public trust. Founded in 2021, AidKit, a woman-led company, has supported over 200 agencies and nonprofits, processing 500,000+ applications and distributing $290 million in aid to more than 90,000 recipients. For more information, visit AidKit .

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for AidKit)

Phone: (703) 829-6089

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AidKit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED