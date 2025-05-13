Pando Electric Announces Partnership With Associa The Largest Property Manager To Expand EV Charging Solutions

Associa-Pando-Partnership

Pando Electric partners with Associa to bring affordable EV charging to 7.5M U.S. homeowners, starting with 43 outlets at a Northern California HOA.

- Ronald Duprey, Senior Vice President at AssociaSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pando Electric, a leading provider of multifamily EV charging solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Associa, the largest HOA management company in the United States. Through this relationship, Pando Electric becomes a preferred EV charging vendor for Associa's managed communities, serving over 7.5 million homeowners nationwide.As a first milestone in this collaboration, Pando Electric will install 48 new EV charging outlets at 1700 De Anza in Northern California. Work at the property is already underway, with five additional properties in the pipeline.“Transitioning to electric vehicles should be simple and affordable for everyone,” said Aaron Li, CEO of Pando Electric.“Our partnership with Associa gives homeowners and HOAs the confidence to invest in reliable EV charging solutions, ensuring both immediate and long-term benefits. This initiative reflects our mission to accelerate multifamily EV adoption while offering cost-effective, high-performance EV charging infrastructure.”“We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for the communities we serve,” said Ronald Duprey, Senior Vice President at Associa.“Our collaboration with Pando Electric ensures that our residents have access to convenient, future-proof EV charging for their deeded or assigned parking, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and overall community well-being.”Pando Electric has rapidly gained recognition for its high-power smart outlets, which can reduce charging infrastructure costs by as much as 70% and eliminate ongoing maintenance expenses. The company's end-to-end service includes tailored installations, automated metering, and billing with flexible payment plans that make EV adoption easier for property managers and residents alike.With this partnership, Pando Electric and Associa are poised to expand sustainable mobility access across the country. For more information on the program, please visitAbout Pando Electric:Pando Electric specializes in EV charging solutions for multifamily properties. Its affordable, high-power charging smart outlets and comprehensive services empower property owners and tenants to embrace electric mobility without prohibitive costs.About Associa:Associa is North America's largest homeowner association management company, serving over 7.5 million residents across thousands of communities. Through a commitment to excellence and innovation, Associa delivers industry-leading support and services for HOAs nationwide.

Joseph Nagle

Pando Electric

+1 303-881-0494

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.