Yduqs Absorbs 11% Profit Decline In Q1 2025, Bets On Hybrid Courses To Fuel 2030 Targets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yduqs Participações S.A. (B3: YDUQ3), Brazil's second-largest private education group, posted a Q1 2025 adjusted net profit of R$153.7 million ($27 million), marking an 11.4% annual decline but narrowly exceeding the R$149 million ($26 million) analyst consensus tracked by LSEG.
The results, released Monday via regulatory filings and confirmed by Reuters, highlight operational strains from student enrollment initiatives and interest rate impacts.
Adjusted EBITDA fell 0.5% to R$514.5 million ($90 million), missing the R$542 million ($95 million) market expectation, as the company absorbed costs from a policy allowing disengaged freshmen to exit courses penalty-free.
Executives argued EBITDA would have risen 4% without this program, which aims to boost long-term retention. Net revenue grew 1.6% to R$1.5 billion ($263 million), driven by a 1.3% enrollment increase to 1.4 million students.
Premium hybrid courses, a strategic focus, now serve 21,700 learners. Debt dynamics remain critical, with net debt at R$4.0 billion ($702 million) against equity of R$3.1 billion ($544 million), producing a 125.9% debt-to-equity ratio.
Interest expenses consumed R$84.5 million ($15 million) during the quarter, reflecting Brazil 's 10.75% benchmark Selic rate. Operational cash flow improved slightly, though liquidity constraints persist.
The firm reaffirmed aggressive targets, forecasting 2025 adjusted EPS of R$1.70-2.00 ($0.30-0.35), escalating to R$3.50-4.50 ($0.61-0.79) annually by 2030.
It expects R$500-600 million ($88-105 million) in 2025 shareholder cash flows, betting on digital expansion and premium offerings. These projections assume stable macro conditions and successful hybrid model execution.
Yduqs Bets on Premium and Digital Segments
Analysts highlight risks in Brazil's fragmented education sector, where price wars erode margins. Yduqs ' premium segment now generates 18% of revenue, up from 12% in 2023, signaling a shift toward higher-value services.
Digital enrollments held at 1.06 million, while on-campus students dipped 2% to 315,500. The freshman exemption program, while denting Q1 revenue, reportedly improved re-enrollment rates by 7 percentage points among retained students.
Management frames this as an investment in customer lifetime value, though critics cite scalability challenges amid economic fragility. Shares trade at 4.4x forward earnings, a 37% year-to-date drop, reflecting market skepticism.
Citi analysts see upside if digital gains accelerate, while XP Investimentos maintains a R$23.50 ($4.12) price target, citing Brazil's underpenetrated education demand. The company's 2,400 digital hubs, up 140% since 2020, underpin low-cost growth.
Investors await August 14's Q2 results for signs of stability. Yduqs' capacity to fund growth while servicing debt will test its resilience in Latin America's turbulent education landscape, where adaptive strategies separate survivors from strugglers.
