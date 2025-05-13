Fueling The UAE's Ambition For AI Excellence, Gargash Group Hosts AI Hackathon UAE 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Gargash Group has successfully concluded its two-day AI Hackathon UAE 2025, held at the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai Design District. The event brought together over 100 talented developers, coders, and technology enthusiasts tasked with designing smart, scalable solutions to enhance operational processes within the group. Aligned with the UAE Vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, the hackathon served as a platform to foster local talent, encourage digital transformation, and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across industries.

A total of 88 teams with 356 members registered, out of which 28 finalist teams comprising 114 participants were selected to take part in the live competition. Notable participants included 8-time hackathon champions, AI researchers from top global institutes, Emirati students, and early-stage tech founders.

Over a challenging 24-hour sprint, teams worked intensively to address real-world operational challenges faced by Gargash Group, showcasing exceptional creativity, technical expertise, and collaborative spirit. A distinguished panel of jurors from various industries evaluated the projects based on innovation, practicality, and potential impact.

The hackathon also featured an AI-focused panel discussion with leading voices in the field, covering topics such as the future of AI in business, responsible deployment, and how emerging technologies can be leveraged to solve regional challenges.

The hackathon culminated in the awarding of an AED 30,000 cash prize to the winning team, whose solution was recognized for its groundbreaking approach and immediate applicability to Gargash Group's operations.

Shehab Gargash, Managing Director and Group CEO of Gargash Group, commented:“The UAE has always championed innovation as a catalyst for national progress, and at Gargash Group, we are proud to contribute to this vision by nurturing the next generation of tech talent. The AI Hackathon UAE 2025 empowered creative minds while allowing us to embrace transformative technologies that can keep us ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital world.”

Walid Hizaoui, Group Chief Strategy Officer at Gargash Group, emphasized the significance of the event, stating:“The AI Hackathon UAE 2025 is a pivotal step in our ongoing transformation journey. This event not only spotlighted brilliant local talent but also generated practical solutions that will directly contribute to elevating our operational excellence. We are committed to investing in technologies and initiatives that future-proof our business and empower the next generation of tech leaders, in line with the UAE's vision for innovation-driven growth and global leadership”.

Strategic partnerships played a key role in enhancing the impact of the event. Gargash Group collaborated with leading tech enablers and innovation partners including: Adyen, Snowflake, Mesh, Transform UK, Villegas Recruitment Firm, Shorooq, and NextGenTechs.

Through initiatives like the AI Hackathon UAE 2025, Gargash Group continues to reinforce its commitment to digital innovation, operational excellence, and the development of the UAE's technology ecosystem.