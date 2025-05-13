Zeigler Auto Group Acquires Jeep Franchise From Lafontaine

Zeigler Auto Group adds Jeep to its Stadium location after franchise purchase from LaFontaine. Originally located at 3718 Stadium Dr, LaFontaine Jeep Kalamazoo will now be housed down the street at Zeigler's headquarters at 4201 under the new name Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeigler Auto Group , one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S., has announced the acquisition of the Jeep franchise from LaFontaine Auto Group, expanding its lineup of Stellantis brands in Kalamazoo. The newly acquired franchise, formerly LaFontaine Jeep Kalamazoo located at 3718 Stadium Drive, will be relocated to Zeigler's headquarters at 4201 Stadium Drive-just one minute away.

With this purchase, Zeigler will now offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM under one roof. The dealership will be renamed Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Kalamazoo, effective immediately.

"This strategic acquisition from LaFontaine, another respected family-owned business, strengthens our commitment to providing a streamlined, one-stop automotive experience for our customers," said Aaron Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group. "Our goal has always been to deliver the Ultimate Automotive Experience-and bringing Jeep into our Stadium Drive location allows us to do just that, more conveniently than ever."

The move aligns with Zeigler's continued growth strategy, which includes recent expansions throughout the Midwest, with acquisitions in Indiana and Wisconsin further broadening its dealership footprint.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2024. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED