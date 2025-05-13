The Alkaline Water Company Announces Return To Southern California Market Through Partnership With Santa Monica Distributors Corp

GLENDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC: WTER) ("WTER" or the "Company"), a leader in the premium bottled alkaline water industry, today announced its return to the Los Angeles and Southern California market through a new distribution partnership with Santa Monica Distributors Corp (SMDC), a premiere wholesale distributing company located in Santa Monica, California.

The partnership will bring WTER's flagship products-Alkaline88 one-gallon bottles and 1.5-liter bottles-to a diverse range of retail outlets throughout Southern California, including mini markets, gas stations, car washes, liquor stores, and convenience stores, among others.

"We're very excited to be back in the Los Angeles and Southern California market," said Richard Wright, CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "I want to extend my sincere thanks to Santa Monica Distributors for covering the all-important, up-and-down-the-street business including mini markets, gas stations, car washes, liquor stores, and convenience stores. This partnership allows us to reconnect with consumers in one of the nation's most important markets for premium water products."

SMDC is recognized as a top wholesale distributing company in the Los Angeles area, servicing a wide range of businesses including gift shops, gas stations, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, liquor stores, and convenience stores. Their extensive distribution network and reputation for delivering top-quality products at competitive prices make them an ideal partner for WTER's expansion strategy in Southern California.

This distribution agreement aligns with WTER's ongoing commitment to expanding its market presence and making its premium alkaline water products accessible to more consumers nationwide. The Company's flagship Alkaline88 brand has built strong recognition and consumer loyalty due to its simple, clean ingredient profile, created using a proprietary electrolysis process that infuses purified water with Himalayan rock salt, trace minerals, and electrolytes, achieving a perfectly balanced 8.8 pH.

About The Alkaline Water Company

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC: WTER) is a leader in the premium beverage industry, committed to providing superior hydration solutions to consumers nationwide. The company's flagship Alkaline88® brand has built strong recognition and consumer loyalty due to its simple, clean ingredient profile. Alkaline88® is crafted using a proprietary electrolysis process that infuses purified water with Himalayan rock salt, trace minerals, and electrolytes, achieving a perfectly balanced 8.8 pH. Under the leadership of returning co-founder Ricky Wright as CEO, the company is implementing disciplined strategies to drive operational improvements, market expansion, and sustainable profitable growth.

About Santa Monica Distributors Corp

SMDC is a premiere wholesale distribution company located in Santa Monica, California, serving all of Los Angeles and Southern California. SMDC works as the simple solution for all small businesses to receive shipment of the most popular as well as specially requested items to be sold to customers. By connecting clients with top quality products and unparalleled services, SMDC has maintained its status as the top Wholesale Distributing Company in the Los Angeles area. SMDC offers items from the most well-known vendors, as well as specialty, vegan, and unique, exclusive protein items.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that the partnership will accelerate market penetration for Alkaline88 products; that WTER can create additional revenue streams; and that WTER's established relationships will be invaluable for building the brand regionally.

