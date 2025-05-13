$8 Billion NWF Advisory Group Rebrands As Artisan Capital Partners

Big Enough to Know, Small Enough to Care, Hybrid RIA Changes Name to Reflect Dedication to Providing Distinctive, Curated, High-Quality Financial Services

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NWF Advisory Group ("NWF"), a hybrid Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with approximately $8 billion in assets under administration (AUA), today announced that it has rebranded as Artisan Capital Partners ("Artisan") to better reflect the firm's dedication to providing clients with distinctive, thoughtfully curated and high-quality financial services.

Big enough to know, small enough to care, Artisan empowers professionals, business owners and families across the country to achieve their financial goals through a comprehensive and personalized approach to wealth management and financial services. The firm prides itself on having the experience and know-how to be highly skilled advisors while taking the time to foster bespoke, lifelong client relationships.

"We are thrilled to reintroduce ourselves as Artisan Capital Partners, a firm that provides the deep expertise and vast resources of a larger enterprise along with the intimate, white-glove service of a smaller shop," said Artisan President and CEO Shehab Mohammad. "Not only does Artisan prioritize the financial well-being of its clients, but also the continued growth and prosperity of its advisors. Client- and advisor-centricity is in our DNA."

Specializing in financial, retirement, education and insurance planning, Artisan's independent advisors provide clients with a broad range of services, products and solutions customized to meet their unique needs.

With its open architecture platform, Artisan advisors have access to numerous third-party products, investment vehicles and policies to suit any situation, giving clients and advisors a heightened level of flexibility rather than limiting them to a single proprietary set of offerings.

Artisan has roots dating back to 1969 when it was launched as AFP (Associates in Financial Planning) Group with a commitment to providing quality financial services to its clients. In 2002 the firm rebranded as NWF (New World Financial) under the stewardship of Chairman Michael Curry. Shehab took the reins as President and CEO of NWF in 2007. Through his leadership, the firm significantly expanded its force of advisors as well as its AUA.

"At the heart of our rebrand is a renewed commitment to delivering exceptional service and empowering clients and advisors to thrive in an ever-evolving financial landscape," Shehab said. "We couldn't be more excited to begin the next chapter in our storied history."

About Artisan Capital Partners

Founded in 1969, Los Angeles-based Artisan Capital Partners ("Artisan") is a hybrid Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that provides wealth management and financial services nationwide. The firm is a fiduciary that combines the capabilities of an RIA and broker-dealer to provide clients with a broad range of investment strategies and financial products to suit their unique needs. Artisan comprises approximately 100 independent advisors and $8 billion in assets under administration (AUA) as of year-end 2024.

Media Contact

Brandon Blackwell

Haven Tower

[email protected]

424-317-4868

SOURCE Artisan Capital Partners

