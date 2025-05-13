Surge Ventures Launches Surgeone.Ai

The First AI-Native Platform to Unite Compliance, Cybersecurity and Data for Financial Services Firms

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Ventures, a FinTech venture studio specializing in risk and regulatory innovation, today announced the launch of SurgeONE , the industry's first integrated platform combining AI, expert services and secure data infrastructure to power modern compliance and cybersecurity for broker-dealers, RIAs and other regulated financial institutions.

The SurgeONE platform unifies the proven capabilities of RegVerse , Kovair and Security Snapshot into a single intelligent system – delivering end-to-end solutions that blend automation with domain expertise. The platform was designed from the ground up to address real-world regulatory complexity, cyber threats and fragmented systems – problems legacy vendors and AI-only startups struggle to solve in isolation.

"This isn't a rebrand or another AI wrapper," said Sid Yenamandra , CEO of SurgeONE. "It's a new architecture, built by practitioners who've lived compliance and cyber from the inside, that will give firms clarity, agility and control in a time of mounting oversight."

One Unified Platform. Three Core Domains.

SurgeONE is modular, scalable and offers capabilities that align with where firms are today and where they need to go tomorrow:



Compliance : AI-guided policy surveillance, WSP gap testing, attestation workflows, trade oversight and marketing review - with embedded expert support for regulatory registration, audit readiness and ongoing program management.

Cybersecurity : Real-time visibility across rep devices, vendors and networks, with risk scoring and compliance reporting aligned to SEC cybersecurity and ADV Part C requirements. Data Infrastructure : Seamless integration across core WealthTech systems, automated data hygiene and a centralized AI-ready lakehouse for reporting, analytics and regulatory response.

The result is a single command center that reduces vendor sprawl, cuts risk and streamlines operations for financial firms facing increasingly complex regulatory demands.

Why It Matters Now

Regulated firms are overwhelmed by disconnected point solutions, outdated legacy platforms and increasing audit and enforcement activity. SurgeONE eliminates the need for juggling multiple vendors by combining expert services with intelligent technology in one scalable system.

"We've spent years working with financial firms through audits, exams and breaches," said Yenamandra. "SurgeONE is the culmination of everything we've learned - a platform that delivers real value, not just automation for automation's sake."

A Platform to Grow With

SurgeONE was designed not only as a solution, but as a foundation that welcomes collaboration with other compliance professionals and service providers who believe in combining human insight with smart technology.

"Our mission is to modernize how the compliance and risk industry operates," added Yenamandra. "We invite other expert-led firms looking to scale their impact to partner with us, because the future belongs to platforms built by practitioners, not just programmers."

About Surge Ventures

Surge Ventures is a venture studio that builds, acquires, and invests in SaaS companies solving mission-critical challenges in compliance, cybersecurity, and data infrastructure for financial services. Through its integrated execution model and shared technology foundation, Surge has unified RegVerse, Kovair, and Security Snapshot to create SurgeONE - a modern risk and compliance platform designed for scale, speed, and trust.

