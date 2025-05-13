MAN Truck & Bus And Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons, United Motors & Heavy Equipment Mark 3 Decades Of Powerful Partnership

MAN Truck Unveiled the MAN TGE in UAE

The unveiling of the MAN TGE was held at an event held to celebrate 3 decades of the partnership and the legacy of the brand in the UAE

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MAN Truck & Bus, a leading brand in the commercial vehicle industry, has marked a significant milestone, celebrating 30 years of partnership with their exclusive UAE importer, Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons (DBA), United Motors & Heavy Equipment (UMHE) at a special event held in the emirate. The evening also saw the official unveiling of the highly anticipated launch of the MAN TGE in the UAE, showcasing the brand's dynamic addition to the commercial vehicle industry in the region.

The event brought together key customers, industry leaders, and senior executive from MAN Truck & Bus and DBA, UMHE, to celebrate the legacy of the brand, its latest innovations, outlook and impact on the industry.

The launch of MAN TGE also aligns with the UAE's growth in the commercial transport sector, underlining its rise as one of the top 3 economic cities in the world.

Highlighting the role of the partnership in shaping the UAE's commercial transport landscape, Mr. Thomas Hemmerich, Senior Vice President & Head of Sales Area International, MAN Truck & Bus SE, said:“Our collaboration with DBA, UMHE, isn't simply about vehicles - it's about trust, shared vision, and relentless innovation. DBA, UMHE, deep local understanding combined with MAN's world-class engineering has been the cornerstone of our success. As we celebrate 30 exceptional years filled with achievements, we look ahead with the launch of the MAN TGE-ushering a new era of mobility solutions.”

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Abdulla Darwish Alketbi, Group Managing Director, Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons and United Motors & Heavy Equipment, added: Over the past 3 decades, we have gone beyond just selling cars, but rather have successfully pushed the envelope and elevated industry standards. With the launch of MAN TGE, we are thrilled to continue that path by offering customers a comprehensive van solution that is tailored to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

Positioned as the“truck among vans”, MAN TGE features the uniqueness of MAN's heavy-duty vehicles coupled with exceptional cargo capacity, flexible seating arrangements and safety features. It also comes fitted with new assistant systems tailored to bring ease even in challenging terrains and weather conditions.

During the event, attendees firsthand experienced an engaging product walkthrough which showcased MAN TGE's capabilities and premium features that are suited to enhance the efficiency and performance for businesses of all sizes.

With a proven track record spanning three decades and a future driven by innovation, MAN Truck & Bus and Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons, United Motors & Heavy Equipment, remain committed to delivering pioneering transport solutions that continue to move the UAE forward.

