Saudi Arabia Financial Leasing Market Forecasts & Opportunity Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Rise Of Islamic Leasing, Regulatory Complexity And Compliance Requirements, Vision 2030 Impacts


2025-05-13 05:46:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Financial Leasing Market, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia Financial Leasing Market was valued at USD 58.76 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 102.67 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.81%

Market growth is being propelled by economic diversification under Vision 2030, regulatory support, and rising demand for asset-based financing. Financial leasing, commonly referred to as Ijarah in the region, is widely used by banks and non-banking financial institutions to offer structured asset financing.

The surge in commercial activities, driven by e-commerce and infrastructure development projects like the Red Sea Project and Qiddiya, has significantly increased the need for leased commercial vehicles, machinery, and warehouse space. Furthermore, support from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has helped formalize the leasing ecosystem, encouraging transparency and sustainable market growth.
Key Market Drivers
Economic Diversification and Vision 2030

Vision 2030 has been instrumental in accelerating the financial leasing sector by promoting non-oil industries such as construction, transport, and manufacturing. As part of this vision, financial leasing enables businesses to access essential machinery, vehicles, and equipment while preserving cash flow.

Major infrastructure initiatives, including NEOM and other urban development projects, are creating substantial demand for leased construction equipment and vehicles. Additionally, leasing offers a strategic advantage for SMEs by enabling asset acquisition without upfront capital investment, supporting broader economic participation and entrepreneurship across various sectors.
Key Market Challenges

Regulatory Complexity and Compliance Requirements
The financial leasing landscape in Saudi Arabia faces regulatory challenges due to evolving compliance standards enforced by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA). Stringent licensing criteria, capital norms, and borrower assessment requirements add complexity and operational costs for leasing providers.

For smaller players, these barriers may restrict scalability and competitiveness. Furthermore, the necessity to align with Sharia-compliant leasing models like Ijara introduces added product structuring complexity. Leasing providers must invest in legal and operational frameworks to meet both regulatory and religious compliance, leading to increased product development time and costs.
Key Market Trends

Rise of Islamic Leasing
The growing preference for Sharia-compliant financial products has bolstered the expansion of Islamic leasing (Ijara). This model, where the asset remains under the ownership of the lessor while the lessee pays usage installments, is gaining popularity among consumers seeking ethical financing solutions.

Financial institutions are responding by developing Ijara-based offerings across vehicle, real estate, and equipment leasing categories. SAMA's regulatory oversight ensures these offerings adhere to Islamic finance standards. As more consumers and businesses seek faith-aligned financing, Islamic leasing is becoming a key growth area, with financial firms introducing innovative Ijara-based products tailored to specific sectors.
Key Market Players

  • Yanal Finance Company
  • Gulf Lifting Financial Leasing Company
  • AJIL Financial Services Company
  • Al Yusr Leasing & Financing Co
  • Gulf Finance Company
  • Saudi Fransi Lease Finance Company
  • Alinma Bank
  • Saudi National Bank
  • Al-Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation
  • Al Arabi Heavy Equipment Lease Company

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 82
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $58.76 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $102.67 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8%
Regions Covered Saudi Arabia


For more information about this report visit

  • Saudi Arabian Financial Leasing Market
