Saudi Arabia Financial Leasing Market Forecasts & Opportunity Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Rise Of Islamic Leasing, Regulatory Complexity And Compliance Requirements, Vision 2030 Impacts
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|82
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$58.76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$102.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Product Overview
1.2. Key Highlights of the Report
1.3. Market Coverage
1.4. Market Segments Covered
1.5. Research Tenure Considered
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Methodology Landscape
2.2. Objective of the Study
2.3. Baseline Methodology
2.4. Formulation of the Scope
2.5. Assumptions and Limitations
2.6. Sources of Research
2.7. Approach for the Market Study
2.8. Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Size & Market Shares
2.9. Forecasting Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations
3.3. Overview of Key Market Players
3.4. Overview of Key Regions
3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factor Influencing Availing Decision
5. Saudi Arabia Financial Leasing Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Lease Type (Commercial Vehicle Lease, Construction Machinery and Equipment Lease, Plant and Machinery Lease, Real Estate Lease, Others)
5.2.2. By Provider Type (Banks, NBFCs)
5.2.3. By Tenure Period (Less than 5 years, 5 and More than 5 Years)
5.2.4. By End User (Logistics/Transport, FMCG, E-commerce, Retail, Industries, Construction, Government Sector, Others)
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.6. By Company (2024)
5.3. Market Map
6. Saudi Arabia Commercial Vehicle Lease Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Provider Type
6.2.2. By Tenure Period
6.2.3. By End User
7. Saudi Arabia Construction Machinery and Equipment Lease Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Provider Type
7.2.2. By Tenure Period
7.2.3. By End User
8. Saudi Arabia Plant and Machinery Lease Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Provider Type
8.2.2. By Tenure Period
8.2.3. By End User
9. Saudi Arabia Real Estate Lease Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Provider Type
9.2.2. By Tenure Period
9.2.3. By End User
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
11.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)
11.2. Product Launches (If Any)
11.3. Recent Developments
12. Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1. Competition in the Industry
12.2. Potential of New Entrants
12.3. Power of Suppliers
12.4. Power of Customers
12.5. Threat of Substitute Products
Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Company Profiles
15.1.1. Yanal Finance Company
15.1.1.1. Business Overview
15.1.1.2. Company Snapshot
15.1.1.3. Products & Services
15.1.1.4. Financials (As Per Availability)
15.1.1.5. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence
15.1.1.6. Recent Developments
15.1.1.7. Key Management Personnel
15.1.2. Gulf Lifting Financial Leasing Company
15.1.3. AJIL Financial Services Company
15.1.4. Al Yusr Leasing & Financing Co
15.1.5. Gulf Finance Company
15.1.6. Saudi Fransi Lease Finance Company
15.1.7. Alinma Bank
15.1.8. Saudi National Bank
15.1.9. Al-Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation
15.1.10. Al Arabi Heavy Equipment Lease Company
16. Strategic Recommendations
