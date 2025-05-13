Pharmasentinel Secures License Agreement With Pay10 For Medsii

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Medsii® is an advanced B2B platform that heavily leverages AI to provide a 360-degree verified view of scientific, clinical, regulatory, and competitive intelligence. Medsii enables PharmaSentinel to effectively penetrate and capitalise on the global £25 billion-per-year healthcare analytics market - a sector expanding at an impressive 20% CAGR.

"This agreement with Pay10 is a major milestone for PharmaSentinel," said Fabrizio Ballantini, CEO of PharmaSentinel. "It validates our technology platform amid the growing demand for comprehensive intelligence solutions in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and informed decision-making. Although our platform is currently used by Life Sciences customers, its underlying technology is easily adaptable to other regulated industries such as law, financial services, and beyond"

The partnership will enable Pay10 to expand its intelligence services, offering enhanced insights and regulatory support to its global users. With this collaboration, both companies are set to drive innovation and improve data accessibility for stakeholders worldwide.

PharmaSentinel is a UK-based healthtech company that leverages AI to provide rapid, personalised, and timely regulatory and scientific medicines intelligence. Their platform is robust, scalable, secure, and GDPR compliant. PharmaSentinel's technology helps pharmaceutical companies to discover faster medicines intelligence, save costs, and free up valuable resources to focus on higher-value activities

PharmaSentinel's flagship product, Medsii , offers trusted global health and medicines news and alerts, providing intelligence about various medical conditions, possible drug interactions, and is designed to make medicines and health information accessible and personalised for users globally.

Pay10 ( ) is a leading digital payment platform designed to simplify and secure financial transactions for both individuals and businesses. Pay10 offers a range of services including a digital wallet, payment gateway, and merchant app

For businesses, Pay10 provides tools to expand customer reach, optimise transactions, and access detailed analytics. The platform is certified with industry standards of compliance, ensuring secure and efficient payment processes.

Terms of the agreement are confidential and were not disclosed.

