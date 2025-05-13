AI Certs Expands Its Certification Portfolio With Groundbreaking AI+ Sales And AI+ Marketing Certification Courses

AI Sales Certification

AI Marketing Certification

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A globally recognized leader in role-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain certifications, has launched two dynamic new programs tailored specifically for business professionals: AI+ Sales and AI+ Marketing. These cutting-edge certification courses are designed to empower individuals and organizations with the tools they need to successfully integrate AI into core business functions, driving performance, efficiency, and innovation.As AI continues to reshape the business landscape, organizations across all sectors are seeking professionals who not only understand traditional business practices but also possess the technical acumen to utilize AI-driven tools and data analytics to stay ahead. AI CERTs' new offerings are designed to fill this skills gap, providing learners with actionable insights and industry-relevant knowledge to become catalysts of change in their respective fields.Bridging the AI Skills Gap in Sales and MarketingThe modern business environment is more data-driven than ever. In both sales and marketing, professionals are expected to make faster, smarter decisions using vast amounts of customer, behavioral, and market data. Nevertheless, traditional professionals still have limited capacity to apply AI to these data streams.AI CERTs addresses this challenge head-on through its new AI+ Sales and AI+ Marketing certifications, which equip professionals with the practical know-how and strategic understanding needed to deploy AI in real business scenarios.The AI+ Sales Certification : Powering Smarter Sales StrategiesThe AI+ Sales certification is built for professionals who work in sales, business development, customer acquisition, and client relationship roles. This includes:- Sales Executives and Representatives- Business Development Managers- Key Account Managers- Inside Sales Teams- Entrepreneurs and Startup FoundersThe program teaches learners how to:- Use AI tools for lead scoring and prioritization- Leverage predictive analytics to forecast sales trends- Integrate AI into CRM systems for automated data capture and intelligent recommendations- Improve sales pitches with AI-driven customer insights and behavior tracking- Analyze win/loss data using machine learning for ongoing strategy improvementAI+ Sales learners gain a deep understanding of how AI is revolutionizing sales-from prospecting to closing-and how to embed AI capabilities into their daily workflow to gain a competitive edge.The AI+ Marketing Certification : Transforming Campaigns with IntelligenceThe AI+ Marketing certification is tailored for professionals in digital marketing, advertising, product marketing, branding, and campaign management roles. This includes:- Digital Marketing Specialists- Brand Managers and Strategists- Content Marketing Professionals- Advertising Consultants- Growth Marketers and Product MarketersThrough this certification, learners will:- Master AI-based customer segmentation and targeting- Use AI-powered tools for content generation and optimization- Implement predictive analytics to forecast campaign performance and optimize ad spend- Automate repetitive tasks like A/B testing and reporting with AI-driven automation platforms- Understand ethical considerations and data privacy in AI-led marketing strategiesAI+ Marketing participants will leave the course with the confidence and capability to lead AI transformation in their marketing teams-whether in-house, at an agency, or as consultants.Key Benefits of AI CERTs' New Business CertificationsBoth AI+ Sales and AI+ Marketing certifications come with a host of benefits that distinguish them in the market:1. Role-Based, Industry-Relevant CurriculumEach course is crafted by a panel of AI and business experts to ensure alignment with real-world job roles. The content is not theoretical-it is tailored to how professionals actually use AI in business contexts.2. Flexible, Self-Paced LearningCourses are fully online and designed to accommodate the busy schedules of working professionals. Learners can access modules on-demand, allowing them to progress at their own pace without disrupting their careers.3. Real-World Case Studies and Use CasesBoth certifications include practical examples and projects drawn from actual business environments, allowing learners to apply what they learn to real challenges they face on the job.4. Validated Certification for Career GrowthUpon successful completion, learners receive a globally recognized AI CERTsTM credential, boosting their credibility and enhancing job prospects in an AI-centric future.5. No Technical Background RequiredOne of the most powerful aspects of these certifications is their accessibility. Learners do not need prior programming or data science experience-only a desire to grow and innovate in their current roles.A Vision for the Future: Empowering a Billion ProfessionalsAI CERTs is on a mission to empower one billion individuals with AI and blockchain education, helping them stay relevant and competitive in a rapidly evolving job market. With the launch of these two new business-oriented certifications, the organization takes another bold step toward achieving that vision.AI CERTs has already trained thousands of learners across the globe through its robust certification programs in AI, Blockchain, and Cloud technologies. Its emphasis on role-specific education and practical applications sets it apart from generic online AI courses, offering learners both depth and immediate career value.Why AI in Sales and Marketing Is the Next Big Career OpportunityAccording to a recent McKinsey report, organizations that integrate AI into sales and marketing functions see up to 10-20% increase in ROI and a 30% reduction in operational costs. As companies shift to data-first models, professionals with verified AI skills are poised to command higher salaries and greater career mobility.Moreover, employers are now specifically searching for candidates who understand both AI tools and the domain knowledge to use them effectively. This dual competency is exactly what AI CERTs' new certifications aim to deliver.Join the AI Business Revolution TodayAI CERTs invites professionals from all industries to explore the transformative potential of AI through its new AI+ Sales and AI+ Marketing certifications. As businesses increasingly demand AI-savvy talent, these certifications offer a powerful, practical, and future-proof way to stand out in the job market.To learn more or enroll:- Visit AI+ Sales Certification- Visit AI+ Marketing CertificationAbout AI CERTsTMHeadquartered in New York City, AI CERTsTM is a leading provider of role-based certifications in artificial intelligence and blockchain. With a focus on real-world application and global recognition, AI CERTs offers a growing portfolio of programs developed in alignment with ISO 17024:2012 standards. Through strategic partnerships and expert-designed learning experiences, AI CERTs is bridging the global AI skills gap and enabling workforce transformation at scale.For more information, visit

Chintan Dave

AI CERTs

+1 646-767-7883

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.