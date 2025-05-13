Taiwantrade Brings Taiwan's ICT Excellence To COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwantrade, Taiwan's leading B2B e-commerce platform, is excited to showcase the best of Taiwan's ICT industry at COMPUTEX 2025 , taking place May 20–23 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2) . You'll find us at booth Q0930 , where we'll present 15 cutting-edge products from 10 outstanding Taiwanese suppliers , spanning the AI supply chain, next-gen networking, power solutions, consumer electronics, and more.

A special highlight of this year's showcase is a company showcase event on May 21 , right at our booth. Five trailblazing companies from Taiwan's AI supply chain - Solomon Technology , IBASE Technology , AEWIN Technologies , Liteon Technology , and Neousys Technology - will each deliver a concise pitch presentation , offering firsthand insights into their latest innovations. The event is open to all, just great ideas and opportunities to connect.

Among the booth showcase companies:



Solomon Technology will unveil META-aivi , an AI-powered software solution designed to streamline packaging checkout with visual inspection and real-time recognition capabilities.

IBASE Technology will feature its sleek digital signage player , a compact yet powerful solution for 4K content delivery in commercial and industrial settings. Accordance Systems will showcase its SSD drive arrays and hardware RAID controllers , ideal for demanding applications in sectors such as manufacturing and finance.

Beyond the exhibition hall, Taiwantrade extends the experience through its ICT Online Pavilion :



This exclusive online showcase features over 37,000 ICT products , including industrial IoT solutions, high-performance components, advanced communication systems, and more. Buyers are warmly invited to explore the platform and discover a broader selection of Taiwan's top-quality tech offerings - with full sourcing support at their fingertips.

Whether you're visiting COMPUTEX in person or browsing online, Taiwantrade invites global buyers to connect, explore, and source smarter . Discover the innovation powering the world - only at Taiwantrade .

SOURCE Taiwantrade

