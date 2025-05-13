Mining In Motion To Unlock New Era Of Artisanal And Small-Scale Miners (ASGM)-Large-Scale Miners (LSM) Collaboration In Ghana

Ghana is expanding its gold mining sector to drive employment creation and sustainable economic growth. To achieve this socioeconomic development agenda, cooperation between artisanal and small-scale miners (ASGM) and large-scale miners (LSM) is imperative.

The upcoming Mining in Motion Summit – Ghana's premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for June 2 – 4, 2025 in Accra – will feature a panel discussion highlighting collaboration between ASGM and LSM players in driving industry expansion.

Titled Fostering Synergies Between ASM and LSM: Maximizing Gold Value Through Collaboration and sponsored by Newmont Africa, the session will include representatives from the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, the World Gold Council and the ECOWAS Chamber of Mines.

Ghana's Minerals Commission is leading efforts to reduce land-use conflicts by demarcating zones for ASGM within or near large-scale mining concessions, enabling regulated and peaceful coexistence between the two sectors.

Additionally, initiatives such as the Community Mining Scheme and the World Bank-funded Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project are fostering legal and sustainable operations by ASGM groups within designated areas. These initiatives not only curb illegal mining but also promote shared infrastructure use such as road networks with LSM companies operating in the same regions.

Ghana is also promoting dialogue and shared learning through multi-stakeholder platforms such as the Mining in Motion Summit. The event brings together regulatory authorities, ASGM leaders and major LSM firms, including Newmont Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Emirates Gold, Rand Refinery and representatives from the World Gold Council. These engagements ensure that the needs and perspectives of both small- and large-scale operators are incorporated into national mining policies and development strategies.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative under the leadership of Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana's Ashanti Kingdom, and hosted in partnership with the World Bank and the World Gold Council, the 2025 edition of the summit will convene under the theme: Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Impact. The event aims to align Ghana's mining agenda with global sustainability goals, while promoting inclusive growth.

