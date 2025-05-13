403
Russia, African countries host boxing tournament
(MENAFN) A boxing tournament featuring athletes from Russia and the Sahel region of Africa was held in Niger on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. The event, organized by the NGO 'Niger–Russia Together Hand in Hand,' took place at Niamey’s City Stadium. Fighters from Russia, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso participated in the tournament, which adhered to amateur boxing rules, with each match consisting of three rounds of three minutes.
This marked the first visit of Russian boxers to Niger, as reported by the Russian Boxing Federation’s press service. The tournament included six bouts across three weight categories, with 12 boxers competing. Russian boxer Pavel Zhigulsky won in the 67 kg division, while the 75 kg category saw victories from Burkina Faso’s Pardevan Mohamed and Niger’s Abdul Baki Amadou. In the 82 kg division, Mali’s Traore Abubakar won by technical knockout in the second round, defeating Niger’s Houssaini Hassan. Burkina Faso’s Sandvidi Abdul Aziz also secured a win in this weight class.
The organizers emphasized that the event was not only a sporting competition but also a tribute to those who lost their lives in the fight against fascism. It showcased how sport can serve as a means of fostering international solidarity and strengthening ties between Russia and African nations.
Interest in commemorative events related to Russia’s Victory Day continues to grow in Africa. Several African leaders attended the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, including the interim president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Additionally, 'Immortal Regiment' memorial marches honoring WWII veterans took place in several African countries leading up to Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.
