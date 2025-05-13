Electric Motorcycle & Scooters Market Report 2025-2030 - Rising Fuel Prices And Maintenance Costs Propel Cost-Conscious Consumers Towards Electric Alternatives

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Motorcycle & Scooters - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Electric Motorcycle & Scooters was estimated at US$35.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$44.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Electric Motorcycle & Scooters market.

The growth in the global electric motorcycles and scooters market is driven by a confluence of factors rooted in sustainability goals, evolving urban mobility needs, and technological maturation. A major driver is the increasing global urgency to reduce transportation-related emissions, with many governments enforcing deadlines to phase out internal combustion engines and promoting electric mobility through generous incentives and infrastructure investments.

From a consumer perspective, rising fuel costs and concerns over climate change are accelerating the shift to cleaner, more economical two-wheeler alternatives. Advances in battery efficiency, vehicle range, and charging infrastructure have significantly reduced the practical limitations of earlier electric models, making them suitable for mainstream use.

Additionally, the rapid expansion of gig economy services such as food delivery and on-demand logistics is creating massive demand for fleet-friendly electric scooters that offer low running costs and high uptime. Regulatory mandates in urban areas - such as low-emission zones, vehicle usage restrictions, and noise ordinances - are further encouraging electric adoption. In many countries, growing urbanization is leading to traffic congestion and limited parking, driving consumers to opt for smaller, agile vehicles. E-commerce platforms and digital marketing are playing a key role in product visibility and accessibility, while leasing, financing, and pay-per-use models are lowering entry barriers.

Meanwhile, OEMs are investing in dedicated EV manufacturing facilities, innovative product lines, and localized production to meet rising demand. These combined trends - fueled by environmental consciousness, cost-efficiency, infrastructure readiness, and consumer empowerment - are propelling the electric motorcycle and scooter market into an era of exponential global growth and technological evolution.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Electric Motorcycle & Scooters market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Product (Electric Motorcycle, Electric Scooters); Battery (Sealed Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery); Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, Other Voltages).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electric Motorcycle segment, which is expected to reach US$31.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.6%. The Electric Scooters segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $9.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR to reach $9.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Electric Motorcycle & Scooters Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., BMW Motorrad, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., Energica Motor Company S.p.A. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured):



Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

BMW Motorrad

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Gogoro Inc.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (LiveWire)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Motorcycle & Engine

KYMCO (Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd.)

Niu Technologies

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

Piaggio Group (Vespa)

Segway-Ninebot

Suzuki Motor Corporation

TVS Motor Company

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

