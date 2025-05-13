Vinfast Collaborates With Four Philippine Partners For Robust Service Network Expansion Media Outreach Newswire APAC

VinFast announced the official signing of collaboration agreements with four reputable partners in the Philippines, aiming to establish more than 100 electric vehicle service workshops this year.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.