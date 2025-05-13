Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Report 2025-2035: Applications, Technology, Material Types, And Country Analysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturers Leverage Anti-Fingerprint Coatings to Align with Rising Demand for High-End, User-Centric Design

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology, Material Type, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-fingerprint coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The growth in the anti-fingerprint coating market is expected to be driven by growing demand for display-based consumer electronics devices, increasing awareness among consumers and industries about advanced surface technologies, and rising technology integration in vehicles.

The Asia-Pacific and Japan region is poised to dominate the anti-fingerprint coating market, driven by the presence of several established manufacturers and the increasing sales of anti-fingerprint coatings. The rapidly expanding market is driven by the surge in consumer electronics adoption and manufacturing activities in the region. As emerging markets continue to adopt smartphones and other electronic devices, there may be increased demand for coatings that enhance the longevity and aesthetics of these products.

In addition to Asia-Pacific and Japan, China and Rest-of-the-World are anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for anti-fingerprint coatings in building and construction, consumer goods, and automotive applications. This growth is expected to be particularly strong in emerging markets, where there is a growing middle class with increasing disposable income.

Market Segmentation Trends

Building and Construction to Dominate the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Application)

The use of anti-fingerprint coatings in the building and construction industry has become increasingly prevalent, offering numerous benefits in terms of aesthetics, maintenance, and durability. Anti-fingerprint coatings are applied to glass surfaces used in windows, doors, and facades. This helps maintain the transparency and visual appeal of glass structures, reducing the visibility of fingerprints and smudges.

Coatings are applied to interior surfaces, such as furniture, countertops, and wall panels, to reduce the appearance of fingerprints, especially in high-traffic areas. Architects and designers prioritize the aesthetic appeal of buildings. Anti-fingerprint coatings contribute to a clean and sleek appearance, maintaining the integrity of design elements.

Silicon Segment to Grow Considerably in the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Material Type)

Silicon is a versatile material commonly used in anti-fingerprint coatings for various applications. Its properties make it suitable for creating coatings that repel fingerprints and smudges on surfaces such as glass, metal, and plastic. Silicon-based anti-fingerprint coatings are widely used on the screens of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. These coatings help maintain the clarity of touchscreens by preventing the accumulation of fingerprints. Silicon coatings are applied to automotive touchscreens and displays to reduce fingerprint visibility. This enhances visibility, especially in vehicles where touchscreens are integral to infotainment and navigation systems.

Vacuum Deposition Segment to Hold Major Share in the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Technology)

Vacuum deposition is a crucial technology employed in the production of anti-fingerprint coatings, particularly for surfaces such as glass and metal. The process involves depositing thin layers of materials in a vacuum environment, resulting in coatings with specific properties. Vacuum deposition allows for the creation of ultra-thin films on surfaces. These thin films form the anti-fingerprint coating, providing a protective layer without significantly altering the substrate's appearance.

The vacuum deposition process ensures a uniform distribution of the coating material across the substrate. This uniformity is crucial for consistent performance in repelling fingerprints and maintaining optical clarity. The vacuum environment minimizes the presence of impurities and contaminants, contributing to the production of high-performance coatings with enhanced properties, including anti-fingerprint characteristics.

Market Demand Drivers: Growing Demand for Display-Based Consumer Electronics Devices

The industry has been marked by continuous innovation, with companies introducing new and improved products regularly. Advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, and virtual reality have led to the development of more sophisticated and feature-rich devices. The rise of smart devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, smart home devices, and other connected gadgets, has been a significant driver for the anti-fingerprint coating market. Consumers increasingly seek products that offer aesthetics along with protective features, including scratch and fingerprint resistance.

Increasing customer inclination toward the bigger size of the display has also pushed the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings to a certain extent. Companies are also providing displays for other consumer appliances for more connectivity. The rise of mobile technology has experienced swift global expansion. It is estimated that more than 65% of the world's population possess mobile devices, with over half of these connections being smartphones. However, the trajectory of mobile technology growth has exhibited disparities, both among nations and within their respective populations. Individuals in advanced economies exhibit a higher propensity to own cell phones, especially smartphones, and are more inclined to utilize the internet and engage in social media compared to their counterparts in emerging economies. The purchasing power in emerging economies is increasing, thus increasing the number of people spending on consumer electronics, including smartphones. The demand for smartphones follows a distinctly cyclical pattern, closely tied to the introduction of new models. Consequently, the production and trade activities in various Asian nations have become intricately correlated, giving rise to a new technological cycle that deviates from the previous cycle linked with personal computers (PCs).

Market Challenges: Volatile Prices of Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

The anti-fingerprint coating market exhibits a diverse array of participants offering different formulations and application methods. The lack of standardized pricing models has resulted in market fragmentation, as companies employ distinct pricing strategies influenced by factors such as brand positioning, production costs, and perceived value. This variability in pricing approaches contributes to the dynamic and varied landscape within the market. The pricing stability for residential customers underscores a distinct contrast with the potentially more dynamic and fluctuating pricing structures encountered by commercial and industrial entities.

Smaller players or newcomers entering the market may encounter challenges in establishing a competitive presence, particularly if significant pricing discrepancies exist. Established brands, known for their recognized quality, could use the ability to command premium prices, potentially inhibiting fair competition within the market. This scenario may pose obstacles for new entrants seeking to gain traction and market share. Non-uniform pricing has the potential to create disparities in customer perceptions concerning the value proposition of anti-fingerprint coatings. The inconsistency in pricing may induce confusion among consumers, making it challenging for them to assess the true value and benefits associated with these coatings. This lack of pricing uniformity could impact consumer confidence and hinder their decision-making process in selecting anti-fingerprint coating products.

Market Opportunities: Prioritize the Aesthetics of Products and User Experience

In an era characterized by evolving consumer expectations, aesthetics and user experience have emerged as pivotal factors influencing purchasing decisions. By harnessing the distinctive properties of anti-fingerprint coatings, the manufacturers have the opportunity to provide not only superior functionality but also to enhance the visual appeal and overall user experience of products. Anti-fingerprint coatings play a critical role in preserving the pristine appearance of surfaces, contributing to a visually elegant and sophisticated product.

Emphasizing this aspect can resonate with consumers, prioritizing the aesthetic appeal of their possessions, aligning the company's offerings with consumer preferences, and elevating the perceived value of the products in the market. Aesthetic appeal plays a pivotal role in shaping brand perception. Products equipped with anti-fingerprint coatings, effectively resisting smudges and fingerprints, convey a dedication to quality, meticulous attention to detail, and contemporary, high-end image. The ability of products to remain clean and smudge-free not only enhances their visual appearance but also contributes to a positive user experience. Users value products that are easy to maintain and aesthetically pleasing, thereby augmenting their overall satisfaction with the product and fostering a positive brand perception.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names in the anti-fingerprint coating market are:

Anti-Fingerprint Coating Manufacturers



AGC Inc.

Cytonix LLC

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Taiwan Fluoro Technology

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

3M

Dow Inc.

Essilor International

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Aculon KNW Co., Ltd.

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Recent Developments in the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market



In October 2023, Apple revealed the first hands-on videos for its space black MacBook Pro with an anti-fingerprint seal.

In August 2023, AGC Inc. announced new offerings under SURECO AF 2320, a transparent fluoropolymer coating that repels dirt, oil, and water, minimizes fingerprints, and makes surfaces easier to clean.

In April 2023, the company launched a new product with the brand name PPG ERGOLUXE, which is a unique polyester-hybrid technology. The new coatings provide styling and sustainability benefits over traditional liquid or solvent-based coatings for seating solutions, desks, cabinets, and more.

In December 2022, AGC Inc. exhibited next-generation mobility-enabling products and technologies at CES20233D, which include curved cover glass for automotive interior displays. This display has features such as sophisticated interior design featuring in-vehicle design glass, 3D (hot-bending) molding technology, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint coating. In December 2022, Daikin Chemical Europe announced the opening of an innovation center in Dortmund, Germany. The innovation center currently focuses on three technology pillars to support trends in automotive, semiconductors, information devices/IT equipment, and telecommunications infrastructure, including energy storage and surface modification technologies, among others.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: Globally, the leading anti-fingerprint coatings manufacturers are continuously working to manufacture high-performance, reliable and stable products. An increase in sales of display devices and rise in demand in building and construction are the major factors for the growth of the anti-fingerprint coating market. Key anti-fingerprint coating manufacturers have been successful to a certain extent in strengthening their position in the global market with continuous innovation and expansion of the production capacity of coatings.

However, with the rise of demand from consumer goods and building and construction industries and growing research and development activities, the existing established players are expected to face stiff competition from emerging players. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening market position over the coming years, with the companies focusing on bolstering their technological capabilities and gaining a dominant market share in the anti-fingerprint coatings materials industry.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The anti-fingerprint coating market has been growing at a noteworthy pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include new product launches.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the anti-fingerprint coating market analyzed and profiled in the study include anti-fingerprint coating manufacturers that are engaged in the development and marketing of anti-fingerprint coating. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Analysis

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country and by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 Compliance Standards (by Application)

1.4.2 Environmental Impact (Eco-friendly, water-based coatings, PFAS-free coatings)

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.5.3 End User Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

1.8 Investment and Startup Scenario

2. Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Application), Value ($Million)

2.3.1 Consumer Goods

2.3.1.1 Smartphones

2.3.1.2 Television and Monitors

2.3.1.3 Laptops and Tablets

2.3.1.4 Wearables

2.3.1.5 Others

2.3.2 Building and Construction

2.3.2.1 Architectural Glass

2.3.2.2 Ceramic Sanitaryware

2.3.2.3 Others

2.3.3 Automotive

2.3.4 Stainless Steel

2.3.5 Others

3. Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Technology), Value ($Million)

3.3.1 Vacuum Deposition

3.3.2 Sol Gel

3.3.3 Others

3.4 Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Material Type), Value ($Million)

3.4.1 Silicon

3.4.2 Titanium

3.4.3 Fluorine

3.4.4 Others

4. Region

4.1 Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 AGC Inc.

5.3.2 CYTONIX, LLC

5.3.3 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

5.3.4 Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co., Ltd.

5.3.5 PPG Industries, Inc.

5.3.6 Taiwan Fluoro Technology

5.3.7 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

5.3.8 3M

5.3.9 Dow Inc.

5.3.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

5.3.11 Essilor International

5.3.12 Solvay S.A.

5.3.13 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

5.3.14 Aculon

5.3.15 KNW Co., Ltd.

5.4 List of Other Key Companies

6. Research Methodology

