Diamond Jewelry Market And Companies Analysis Report 2025-2030: Shift Towards Lab-Grown Diamonds Strengthens The Business Case For Ethical And Sustainable Luxury

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diamond Jewelry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Diamond Jewelry was estimated at US$358.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$437.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Diamond Jewelry market.

The growth in the diamond jewelry market is driven by several factors, including rising disposable incomes, the expansion of e-commerce, and increasing consumer demand for ethically sourced diamonds. The strong cultural significance of diamond jewelry in weddings, engagements, and special occasions continues to propel market demand. Advancements in jewelry manufacturing technologies, such as CAD and 3D printing, have enabled cost-effective and highly customizable designs, attracting a wider consumer base. The growing preference for lab-grown diamonds has expanded market opportunities, offering sustainable and affordable alternatives to natural diamonds. Additionally, strategic collaborations with fashion influencers, luxury brands, and digital marketing campaigns have amplified brand reach, fostering greater consumer interest and sales. The increasing penetration of AI and AR in the jewelry retail space has further enhanced the customer shopping experience, ensuring continued market expansion.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Diamond Jewelry market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Cut Type (Round Brilliant Cut Diamond, Princess Cut Diamond, Emerald Cut Diamond, Radiant Cut Diamond, Cushion Cut Diamond, Oval Cut Diamond, Marquise Cut Diamond, Other Cut Types); Color (Near Colorless Diamonds, Colorless Diamonds, Faint Color Diamonds, Very Light Color Diamonds, Light Color Diamonds); Carat (1.00 CT Diamonds, 0.75 CT Diamonds, 0.50 CT Diamonds, 0.009 CT - 0.30 CT Diamonds, 1.25 CT and Above Diamonds).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Round Brilliant Cut Diamond segment, which is expected to reach US$103.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Princess Cut Diamond segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $97.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.4% CAGR to reach $87.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Diamond Jewelry Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as De Beers Group, Tiffany & Co., Signet Jewelers, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Bulgari S.p.A. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

De Beers Group

Tiffany & Co.

Signet Jewelers

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Bulgari S.p.A.

Cartier

Pandora Jewelry, LLC

Swarovski India

Graff Diamonds International Ltd.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Piaget SA

K. Mikimoto & Co., Ltd.

Carat Diamonds

David Yurman

Le Vian

CHAUMET

Boucheron

Damiani S.p.A Mouawad Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 402 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $358.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $437.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Diamond Jewelry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Demand for Luxury and Symbolic Gifting Throws the Spotlight on Diamond Jewelry Across Segments

Rising Consumer Affluence in Emerging Markets Spurs Sales in Bridal, Fashion, and Everyday Fine Jewelry

Shift Toward Lab-Grown Diamonds Strengthens the Business Case for Ethical and Sustainable Luxury

Digital-First Retail and Virtual Try-On Tools Transform the Diamond Jewelry Buying Experience

Customization and Personalization Trends Fuel Growth in Bespoke and Made-to-Order Jewelry Collections

Increased Male and Gender-Neutral Jewelry Demand Expands Demographics and Styling Opportunities

Rise in Celebrity Collaborations and Social Media Marketing Enhances Brand Visibility and Trend Adoption

Diamond Provenance and Blockchain Traceability Solutions Build Consumer Trust and Transparency

Growth in Direct-to-Consumer Jewelry Brands Disrupts Traditional Retail Channels and Pricing Models

Hybrid Brick-and-Click Retail Models Support Seamless Omnichannel Shopping Experiences

Expanding Middle-Class Populations in Asia-Pacific and GCC Fuel Demand for Affordable Luxury

Millennial and Gen Z Consumers Embrace Lab-Grown Diamonds for Value and Sustainability

Wedding and Engagement Ring Markets Rebound Post-Pandemic, Driving High-Value Purchase Activity Ethical Sourcing and Conflict-Free Certification Shape Brand Positioning in Premium Segments

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900