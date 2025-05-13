Diamond Jewelry Market And Companies Analysis Report 2025-2030: Shift Towards Lab-Grown Diamonds Strengthens The Business Case For Ethical And Sustainable Luxury
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|402
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$358.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$437.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Diamond Jewelry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand for Luxury and Symbolic Gifting Throws the Spotlight on Diamond Jewelry Across Segments Rising Consumer Affluence in Emerging Markets Spurs Sales in Bridal, Fashion, and Everyday Fine Jewelry Shift Toward Lab-Grown Diamonds Strengthens the Business Case for Ethical and Sustainable Luxury Digital-First Retail and Virtual Try-On Tools Transform the Diamond Jewelry Buying Experience Customization and Personalization Trends Fuel Growth in Bespoke and Made-to-Order Jewelry Collections Increased Male and Gender-Neutral Jewelry Demand Expands Demographics and Styling Opportunities Rise in Celebrity Collaborations and Social Media Marketing Enhances Brand Visibility and Trend Adoption Diamond Provenance and Blockchain Traceability Solutions Build Consumer Trust and Transparency Growth in Direct-to-Consumer Jewelry Brands Disrupts Traditional Retail Channels and Pricing Models Hybrid Brick-and-Click Retail Models Support Seamless Omnichannel Shopping Experiences Expanding Middle-Class Populations in Asia-Pacific and GCC Fuel Demand for Affordable Luxury Millennial and Gen Z Consumers Embrace Lab-Grown Diamonds for Value and Sustainability Wedding and Engagement Ring Markets Rebound Post-Pandemic, Driving High-Value Purchase Activity Ethical Sourcing and Conflict-Free Certification Shape Brand Positioning in Premium Segments
