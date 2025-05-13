EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Expansion

Already connected to the grid: ENCAVIS acquires wind farm in Bad Gandersheim (5.6 MW)

Hamburg, 13 May 2025 – The Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG has acquired a wind farm in Bad Gandersheim (Lower Saxony) from Energiequelle GmbH. The wind farm, which has been connected to the grid since February 2024, is located around 40 kilometers south of Hildesheim.



This acquisition elevates Encavis AG's total wind energy generation capacity on the grid in Germany to approximately 322 MW.



The Enercon E-160 wind turbine in Bad Gandersheim has a hub height of 166 meters and will generate an average of 16.4 gigawatt hours (GWh) of green electricity per year. The electricity purchase is agreed via an EEG feed-in tariff with a term of 20 years. Enercon will ensure the maintenance of the wind turbines.





***





About ENCAVIS

Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers from Renewable Energies in Europe. The company operates onshore wind and ground-mounted solar parks in twelve European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands. With a total installed capacity of over 3.8 GW, Encavis Group makes a significant contribution to sustainable energy supply.



The Encavis Group also includes Encavis Asset Management AG, which offers institutional investors investment opportunities in renewable energy plants, and Stern Energy S.p.A., a Europe-wide specialist for technical services relating to photovoltaic installations.



Further information can be found at .



Media Contact

Dr. Oliver Prüfer

Press Officer & Manager Public Relations

Phone: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62 133

E-mail: ...





About Energiequelle

Energiequelle GmbH has been active in the renewable energy market since 1997.



The company plans, builds and operates wind energy and photovoltaic systems, transformer stations and energy storage facilities and develops innovative energy supply solutions. With over 600 employees at 28 locations in Germany, France, Finland, Poland, Greece and South Africa and more than 850 plants installed, Energiequelle is a leading company in the industry.



Additional information can be found at .



Press Contact

Susanne Tauke

Department Head Marketing & PR

Phone.: +49 421 626 769 22

E-mail: ...

