Chipmos ANNOUNCES NT$525 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

HSINCHU, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS ), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program with the total amount up to NT$525 million (approximately US$16.4 million, based on the exchange rate of NT$31.96 to US$1.00 as of April 30, 2025).

Under the program, the company will repurchase up to 15 million shares from the open market on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, approximately 2.06% of its issued share capital. The shares will be repurchased within a price range of NT$18.87 to NT$35.00 per share, while the buyback will still be carried out if the stock price falls lower than the aforementioned range. The authorization repurchase program period is from May 14 to July 13, 2025.

S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President of ChipMOS, said, "Our strong balance sheet and long-term fundamentals give us confidence in our business, which is reflected in the new share repurchase authorization by the Board of Directors. This is in-line with our capital allocation strategy and view that our shares represent a highly compelling investment opportunity given the recent share price dislocation in the market. We continue focus on supporting our customers and executing on the longer-term, strategic initiatives that will help drive our growth and leadership success."

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

Forward-Looking Statements:

