Fangzhou CEO Honored At 2025 VBEF Conference As Company Showcases AI Medical Innovations

SUZHOU, China, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, participated in the prestigious 2025 VBEF Future Healthcare and Medicine Conference hosted by VCBeat at the Suzhou International Expo Centre May 9-10th. Fangzhou's founder, chairman, and CEO Dr. Xie Fangmin was named "Most Influential Healthcare Entrepreneur" as part of the 2025 Annual Future Healthcare Awards. The recognition highlights Fangzhou's decade-long evolution as a pioneer in online medical services, including its latest advancements in large language models and safeguards against AI hallucination risks.

Dr. Xie Fangmin commented, "I am privileged to accept this award, and this recognition underscores Fangzhou's commitment to developing innovative healthcare solutions that prioritize both safety and intelligence. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to our mission of leveraging AI technologies to broaden healthcare accessibility, improve patient outcomes, and drive the next generation of intelligent healthcare services."

Policy Alignment

Fangzhou's growth strategy aligns with China's AI regulatory framework for healthcare, including the recent 2025-2030 Pharmaceutical Industry Digital Transformation Implementation Plan which emerged from a collaborative effort among seven regulatory bodies, comprising the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ("MIIT"), the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, and other key ministries. The integration of generative AI with traditional machine-learning systems creates a foundation for widespread AI deployment, catalyzing tremendous potential opportunities in China's healthcare industry.

AI Innovation

Since launching its H2H (Hospital to Home) Smart Healthcare Ecosystem, Fangzhou has implemented an AI integration roadmap, initially addressing chronic disease management features before progressing to more advanced applications. In 2022, the Company expanded its AI medical application research efforts, followed by the 2023 rollout of an intelligent customer service assistant. In 2024, Fangzhou incorporated DeepSeek-V2 into its platform to optimize its knowledge base and enhance content generation capabilities, and more recently in 2025, the company deployed DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1 models through strategic partnerships with Tencent Cloud and Tencent Health. To ensure the highest standards of safety and reliability, Fangzhou's R&D team developed safeguards to address "hallucination" risks in large language models through a multifaceted approach, including knowledge base enhancements, model architecture refinement, and implementation of rigorous supervision protocols.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2024). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

About VBEF Future Healthcare and Medicine Conference

The VBEF Future Healthcare and Medicine Conference convenes industry leaders, academics, and investors to address critical trends in healthcare. The 2025 forum emphasized AI applications and digital transformation.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

