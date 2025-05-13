MACH Launches AI-Powered Analytics Service For Smarter, Faster Decisions

MACH introduces AI assistance to their business analytics service One BI, enhancing user experience and driving efficiency.

- Jean Doblustaine, Senior Vice President and General Manager at MACH, LUXEMBOURG, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MACH, the pioneer of clearing and settlement services, is excited to introduce AI assistance to its One BI business analytics service. This new AI Analytics feature completely overhauls One BI's usability, a service already recognized as the No.1 Roaming Analytics offering in Kaleido Intelligence's most recent Roaming Vendor Hub report.The introduction of AI assistance is part of MACH's larger efforts to enhance user experience and drive efficiency, enabling roaming managers and financial users to achieve more without increasing efforts. The new feature functions as an AI chatbot, converting user questions posed in natural language into valuable reports, visualizations, and intelligent suggestions. This functionality allows both experienced and new users with minimal technical knowledge to maximize the value they gain from MACH's top-rated analytics service.“We are incredibly excited to release our new AI Analytics feature for One BI. Driven by our ongoing commitment to innovation, we're confident that this new AI capability will significantly reshape the user experience with One BI. It provides significant improvements to the usability of our service, and it makes the daunting task of navigating through advanced analytics for valuable insights simple and easy.” – Jean Doblustaine, Senior Vice President and General Manager at MACH.MACH One BI is a key component of the One Agreement approach for billing convergence, particularly critical during the hybrid settlement phase, where TAP and BCE (Billing and Charging Evolution) processes operate in parallel. MACH One Agreement offers a unified deal management framework that consolidates all roaming agreements and settlement flows, simplifying operations, streamlining financial processes, and enabling more effective decision-making. One BI provides a centralized, analytics-driven source of truth for business insights, financial management, and revenue assurance. With these integrated solutions, MACH empowers operators to seamlessly transition to 5G Standalone and capitalize on new revenue opportunities in IoT and Travel eSIM markets.About MACHMACH has pioneered the roaming industry for over 30 years and established itself as the leading clearing expert. MACH stands for Multinational Automated Clearing House. Our goal is to enable more automation, allowing business, operational, and finance users to negotiate, execute, and settle roaming agreements effectively. MACH offers clearing optimization services with comprehensive visibility and automation across all stages of the agreement lifecycle for mobile operators worldwide. We assist our customers in successfully transitioning from legacy to the newest settlement processes in accordance with industry standards. Our integrated wholesale application allows users to easily manage all types of commercial agreements, TAP, BCE, and IOT discounts, and to launch innovative IoT and 5G roaming offerings. To learn more about MACH, visit: .

