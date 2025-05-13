403
Cryptocurrency Markets Navigate Volatility Amid Macroeconomic Shifts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin slipped 1.26% to $102,667 early Tuesday, retreating from a weekend peak above $106,000 as profit-taking offset institutional accumulation.
Ethereum mirrored the trend, dropping 1.52% to $2,459, while XRP defied the slump with a 4.65% surge to $2.51. The global crypto market cap fell 1.32% to $3.28 trillion, reflecting cautious sentiment as the Fear & Greed Index plunged from 70 to 38 in 24 hours.
Institutional flows revealed diverging appetites: Bitcoin ETFs recorded $5.2 million net inflows Monday, led by BlackRock 's $69.4 million IBIT purchase, while Ethereum ETFs bled $17.6 million.
Analysts noted Bitcoin's resilience above $102,000 support, with technical indicators flashing mixed signals. The 50-day moving average held at $93,000, while the RSI at 71 signaled overbought conditions.
MACD charts showed persistent bullish momentum despite the pullback. XRP's rally coincided with a 23% volume spike and breaking its 200-day moving average, suggesting renewed confidence in Ripple's legal battles.
Altcoins displayed sharp bifurcation: MAI skyrocketed 1,130% on speculative buying, while Pi Coin collapsed 19.8% after a 47% prior surge. The DEGEN and KAITO tokens gained 75% and 22%, respectively, as traders chased microcap volatility.
Macroeconomic catalysts dominated narratives, with Bitcoin initially spiking on news of a 90-day U.S.-China tariff truce before paring gains.“The $105,000 rejection shows traders pricing in CPI risks,” said Mudrex CEO Edul Patel, referencing today's inflation data.
Bitcoin Faces $96K Resistance Amid Miner Accumulation
Bitcoin mining firms like Marathon Digital added 13,390 BTC ($1.3 billion) to reserves, countering retail profit-taking. Technical analysts flagged $96,000 as immediate resistance, with Bollinger Bands indicating tightening volatility.
Ethereum faced a critical test at its 0.382 Fibonacci level ($2,445), needing to hold $2,395 support to maintain breakout credibility. Derivatives data showed perpetual funding rates cooling to 0.005%, suggesting leveraged speculation eased after last week's 15% Bitcoin rally.
Market makers reported order book liquidity thinning at $104,000, creating headwinds for rapid price recovery. The SEC's delayed decision on Ethereum ETF approvals added regulatory uncertainty, though Visa's expanded Bitcoin payment integrations offset concerns.
Traders now watch whether altcoins sustain their 18% weekly outperformance against Bitcoin, a pattern last seen in early 2021's market peak.
