Inrate Enhances ESG Ratings Through Strategic Data Partnership With Sesamm
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zurich & Paris, 5th May 2025-Inrate, the leading ESG data and ratings specialist that pioneered impact ratings built on science-based sustainability analysis, and SESAMm, a global leader in AI-powered ESG and reputational risk data, have announced a new partnership. This collaboration will enrich Inrate's ESG Ratings with SESAMm's real-time controversy insights, which cover millions of companies across over 4 million global sources.
Through this partnership, Inrate will integrate SESAMm's large-scale controversy event data into its controversies analysis, ESG assessments, and ratings. This enhances Inrate's insights into ESG controversies and strengthens its rigorous approach to evaluating corporate sustainability performance. All of Inrate's research and ratings extend beyond reported data, incorporating the sustainability impact of business activities and ESG controversies for a holistic picture of a company's sustainability performance.
“Our ESG Ratings are built on a robust foundation-assessing companies based on the impact of their activities, not just on what they choose to disclose,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Head of Sustainability Data & ESG Ratings at Inrate.“By integrating SESAMm's extensive data set, we further enhance our ability to uncover relevant ESG events quickly and with greater global coverage, capturing a more complete and objective view.”
“Inrate's ESG Ratings offer a powerful lens on real ESG impact. By adding SESAMm's expansive, multilingual controversy data, users gain faster and broader visibility into the ESG events that matter,” said Sylvain Forté, CEO & Co-founder of SESAMm.“We're proud to partner with a company that shares our values of providing unbiased, transparent data.”
About Inrate
Inrate a Sustainability Data & ESG Ratings firm, helps financial institutions view sustainable finance through an impact lens. We offer high-quality, granular analyses across a broad range of datasets used by investments teams from due diligence, portfolio analysis, and reporting, to exit.
About SESAMm
SESAMm is a global leader in ESG controversy data. Using advanced Generative AI, we automate monitoring and due diligence on public and private assets, providing coverage of over 5 million companies. We work with Carlyle, Warburg, Natixis, RBI, Fitch, and Oddo, among others. SESAMm has raised $50M from renowned investors and operates across 4 continents.
