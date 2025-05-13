Siteimprove Unveils AI-Driven SEO Intelligence Suite Powered By Marketmuse

The new SEO Intelligence Suite is an AI-driven platform that integrates with MarketMuse and unifies SEO, AI content strategy, organic and paid keyword intelligence to help enterprises drive measurable marketing performance

LONDON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Marketing Symposium/XpoTM 2025 – Siteimprove, the AI-powered SaaS platform for delivering digital content experiences that are compliant and accessible, today announced the launch of its SEO Intelligence Suite , designed to unify the fragmented world of enterprise SEO, content strategy, organic and paid keyword performance.

Purpose-built for today's marketing leaders, it empowers cross-functional teams to streamline workflows, eliminate content inefficiencies, and unleash high-performance ROI to drive digital strategies that are faster and smarter. The suite integrates three flagship modules - SEO Enterprise , Content Blueprint AI , and Keyword Intelligence - to close critical gaps between organic and paid search strategies and predictively prioritize content creation and refresh opportunities.

"AI‐driven volatility is rewriting every rule of search," said Nayaki Nayyar, CEO of Siteimprove. "With the SEO Intelligence Suite, marketers don't just keep up-they set the pace. By unifying technical SEO, generative content planning, and keyword intelligence in one AI‐powered workflow, we give teams a single source of truth to scale authority, safeguard compliance, and convert attention in the age of AI search."

What's Inside the SEO Intelligence Suite:

The new offering will now include three modules in one platform.



SEO Enterprise : Real-time site auditing, keyword tracking, and performance monitoring for technical SEO maturity



Content Blueprint AI : Generative-AI briefs and topic models to accelerate high-quality content creation that is customizable with human-in-the-loop

Keyword Intelligence : Market and competitor intelligence that unifies paid and organic keyword insights to reduce spend waste and guide ROI-optimized targeting

The AI-Powered SEO Intelligence Suite delivers users the ability to:



Automate research, content planning, content brief creation, and keyword tracking



Surface high-impact keywords and content opportunities across both paid and organic



Align strategy, execution, and reporting across SEO, paid, and content functions

Quantify the business impact of search performance with CFO-ready metrics

Meeting the Moment for Modern Marketers

With organic visibility under pressure and paid budgets increasingly scrutinized, marketers are constantly asked to do more with less. The new Siteimprove platform addresses common pain points, including fragmented products, misaligned paid and organic strategies, and a lack of content planning intelligence. The SEO Intelligence Suite also seamlessly integrates with MarketMuse, providing strategic content guidance that adapts to shifting search algorithms and competitive dynamics.

To learn more, Siteimprove will host an exclusive live webinar on May 21st to showcase the new SEO Intelligence Suite in action. For more details visit>

About the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo

The Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo is taking place May 12-13 in London and June 2-4 in Denver, providing marketing leaders with actionable advice about the trends, tools and emerging technologies they need to deliver business results and exceed expectations. Gartner analysts address the biggest opportunities, challenges and priorities marketers face today including marketing strategy development, marketing analytics and CX strategy. Follow news and updates coming out of the conference on the Gartner Newsroom and on X and LinkedIn using #GartnerMKTG.

About Siteimprove

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove empowers companies to deliver engaging, accessible and compliant digital experiences that not only perform, but matter. Today, clients spanning manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove's AI-powered platform to capture their users' attention, drive engagement, and adhere to the highest accessibility standards. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis and London, Siteimprove represents a single, actionable source of truth for marketing teams of every size and scale, from Series A to the largest global enterprises. Siteimprove is majority owned by Nordic Capital.

