Ogury Accelerates Net Zero Strategy With 51Tocarbonzero Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following Ogury's signing of The Climate Pledge in 2021 - and the completion of three comprehensive Greenhouse Gas (GHG) assessments - the company has a clear understanding of its carbon footprint and is taking bold steps to minimize its environmental impact. With a mature emissions baseline and an established reduction roadmap, Ogury turned to 51-0 to leverage its advanced AI data automation capabilities and its tailored expertise in adtech sustainability - driving greater emissions visibility and faster progress toward the company's net zero goal.

Nathalie Pannequin, Senior Culture Lead at Ogury, said: "Environmental responsibility is not an add-on for us-it's embedded in how we operate, innovate, and grow. As we advance toward net zero, it's critical we pair our strong foundations with targeted expertise that understands the unique emissions profile of digital advertising. 51-0 brings the deep industry knowledge and pioneering solutions we need to lead responsibly in this space. Through this partnership, we aim to set new benchmarks and share best practices for sustainability within adtech while tackling climate change head-on."

51-0 will support Ogury's fourth GHG assessment and help refine its global reduction roadmap, providing more granular emissions measurement and analysis across Scopes 1, 2, and 3. Together, the companies will embed sustainability even deeper into Ogury's operations and evolve its product offering to improve environmental impact, especially for ad delivery, while promoting more responsible consumption to contribute to broader industry change.

By leveraging 51-0's platform and climate advisory, Ogury will track progress more effectively and make data-driven decisions around operational efficiencies, which create opportunities for cost saving. The partnership underscores Ogury's belief that environmental action is not just about ethics, but a strategic business opportunity that builds trust and long-term value with clients, suppliers, investors, and employees.

Richard Davis, CEO & Co-founder at 51toCarbonZero, said: "Ogury is a brilliant example of how climate leadership can evolve with integrity. Moving from measurement to impactful action, Ogury is now opening up opportunities to create additional revenue lines and generate operational efficiencies in a complex, fast-moving sector. We're excited to support the team as they shape what responsible advertising looks like in a net zero future."

This collaboration spans Ogury's global operations across 19 countries and digital activities in 33 markets, ensuring a unified approach to sustainability. It also strengthens the environmental pillar of Ogury's holistic ESG strategy, complementing its work to foster diversity and inclusion, responsible business practices, and long-term stakeholder impact.

Ogury and 51-0 demonstrate the power of treating climate action as both a business driver and a moral imperative-proving that with the right data, direction, and dedication decarbonizing adtech is achievable.

About Ogury

Ogury is a global adtech company that delivers Personified Advertising solutions grounded in privacy to brands, agencies and publishers by focusing on targeting personas, not people.

We deliver relevant audiences at scale and on quality publisher inventory thanks to our exclusive data, which is meticulously collected and crafted from millions of self-declared customer surveys, enriched with billions of impactful data points, and refined by AI. This results in audience insights and performance not available through any other adtech platform.

Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with a diverse team of 500+ people across 19 countries.

About 51toCarbonZero

51toCarbonZero is a climate-tech company dedicated to helping organizations understand and reduce their carbon emissions. Their platform consolidates an enterprise's entire carbon footprint, providing real-time data and actionable insights to drive carbon transformation. With a focus on industries that shape public opinion, such as media and advertising, 51-0 is expanding to serve additional sectors, including food and beverage and automotive.

