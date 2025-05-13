IPC Partners With Open Lake Technology To Transform Communications Compliance Assurance In Financial Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, London, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Open Lake Technology (OLT), a specialist technology provider in compliance automation and telephony performance management. This collaboration addresses the increasingly complex challenges faced by financial organizations - and other industry verticals - ensuring regulatory compliance across complex communications infrastructures.

The partnership integrates OLT's digital technologies for centralizing, streamlining and automating compliance processes within IPC's Unigy platform, accessible alongside - and interoperable with - other IPC and partner technology solutions.

By integrating OLT solutions within IPC's Unigy voice communications ecosystem, customers benefit from a centralized platform that assures communications compliance, drives cost efficiencies, enhances system performance and streamlines operational workflows.

OLT's Compliance Automation Process (CAP) automates regulatory verification processes in near real-time, identifying and helping to resolve gaps in call recording, ensuring quality, accuracy, and completeness of voice recordings, meta data, data retention and compliant reporting, and improving audit readiness.

OLT's Trade Floor Systems Check (TFSC) offers a real-time, automated solution that ensures all critical systems including trading terminals, soft clients, voice recording systems, network connectivity, and external connectivity are fully operational and performing to internal technical standards.

The collaboration between IPC and OLT underscores the value of digital transformation in compliance workflows. Real-time monitoring, detailed reporting, and customizable dashboards empower businesses with data-driven insights to address technical incidents swiftly, optimize telephony usage, and maintain compliance across all communication systems.

"Financial institutions are under immense pressure to meet regulatory demands while optimizing operational efficiency. This partnership exemplifies the shared commitment of IPC and OLT to support businesses in building resilient, future-ready infrastructures that integrate compliance with overall performance management. Bringing OLT's state-of-the-art automation and monitoring capabilities within our global communications technology environment enables our customers to more easily streamline communications compliance activities and meet regulatory reporting obligations with confidence," said Colin Allison, Compliance Product Manager at IPC.

"Open Lake Technology is pleased to collaborate with IPC, a global leader in communications technology innovation, to provide financial market participants with the tools needed to navigate today's complex regulatory compliance landscape. Our solutions assure compliance and also drive greater operational performance, complementing IPC's extensive communications technology solutions and services," said Antony Derbes, CEO at Open Lake Technology.

About IPC

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of innovation in trading and market data connectivity and communications technologies, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC's customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future.

About Open Lake Technology

Open Lake Technology is a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions tailored for trading and financial services firms worldwide. We specialize in driving digital transformation through advanced software and systems integration - empowering our clients to streamline operations, enhance regulatory compliance, and improve data-driven decision-making.

With deep expertise in compliance technology, communications infrastructure, cloud computing, and analytics, Open Lake Technology delivers innovative, scalable solutions that help financial institutions optimize performance and stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

