Amperfied Selects Lumissil’S CG5317 Green PHY For New DC Fast Charging System

MILPITAS, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumissil, a leading provider of advanced automotive connectivity solutions, announced that Amperfied has selected the CG5317 Green PHY modem for their latest DC charging product. Amperfied, a subsidiary of Heidelberg, officially introduced the new charger on May 7 at a major trade show in Germany.

The CG5317 is a proven, standards-compliant HomePlug Green PHY modem designed to meet ISO 15118 and DIN 70121 specifications, supporting intelligent communication between electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations. With its compact design and robust performance, the CG5317 enables fast integration into charging applications, making it a preferred solution for leading EV infrastructure manufacturers.

“We're pleased to support Amperfied as they expand their DC charging portfolio,” said Nadav Katsir GM Connectivity unit at Lumissil.“This collaboration reflects the growing demand for efficient, interoperable EV communication solutions, and we are excited to see our technology powering next-generation infrastructure.”

About Amperfied's New DC Fast Charging System

Amperfied's new modular DC fast charging solution, Amperfied Dynamic DC, focuses on availability and efficiency. It features a central power unit that intelligently distributes power to up to six dispensers, each with two charge points. The system optimizes utilization by dynamically allocating energy, minimizing unused capacity. Its modular design allows configurations for up to 12 charge points (300 A/240 kW) or up to 8 charge points (500 A/480 kW), with slim dispensers ideal for tight spaces. The charger uses the CCS2 connector for broad compatibility, from cars to trucks. Rollout begins in the DACH region in 2026.

About Lumissil Microsystems

Lumissil Microsystems specializes in analog/mixed-signal products for automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets. Lumissil's primary products are LED drivers for low to mid-power RGB color mixing and high-power lighting applications. Other products include audio, sensors, high-speed wire communications, optical networking, and application specific microcontrollers. Lumissil Microsystems has worldwide offices in the US, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Israel, and Korea. Website:

About Amperfied

Amperfied GmbH, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), provides charging solutions for electric vehicles. Leveraging HEIDELBERG's expertise in industrial solutions and global service network, Amperfied focuses on developing and marketing high-availability charging infrastructure, aiming to become a leading system provider in Europe.

