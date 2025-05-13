Expana Appoints James Clements As Chief Revenue Officer To Drive Global Commercial Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expana promotes James Clements to CRO to drive global growth, sustainable revenue, and expand market reach.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Expana , the world's leading agrifood-focused Price Reporting Agency and global information provider, today announced the promotion of James Clements to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Mr. Clements joined Expana in 2018 and has as Global EVP, Commercial, been instrumental in expanding the company's global commercial operations, leading integration and go-to-market strategies during the acquisitions of Kairos, CommoPrices, and Agribriefing. His leadership has driven strong revenue performance and long-term strategic growth.

“James' promotion reflects his critical role in shaping our commercial success,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Expana.“He's a dynamic leader with a clear vision for growth, and we're excited about the future under his continued leadership.”

Prior to Expana, James Clements held commercial leadership roles at Ascential PLC and Dennis Ltd., with a focus on data and subscription businesses.

As CRO, James will oversee Expana's global commercial strategy, focusing on sustainable revenue growth, customer value, and international expansion.

About Expana:

At Expana we provide the critical market insights, so our customers can make informed decisions with confidence. As the world's largest IOSCO-assured agrifood Price Reporting Agency (PRA), our intelligence spans over 30,000 price series and 1,000+ price forecasts, so our customers have full visibility of the whole supply chain. We bring clarity to the world's data and enable businesses to manage volatility, navigate strategically and improve margins.

For more than 200 years, we have built trust and credibility in the market through our deep specialist knowledge and constant innovation. We are industry experts. And we are part of the bigger picture. Our intelligence is integral to our customers businesses and the entire supply chain.

We are Expana, and our market intelligence delivers a more resilient, a more transparent and a more sustainable food supply chain.

Expana consists of key brands Mintec, Feedinfo, Urner Barry, Strategie Grains and Tropical Research Services in addition to the newly launched Expana platform.

We provide global coverage of commodity price trends from our international network of offices in the UK, France, Denmark and the USA.

