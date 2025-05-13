403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Foreign Minister Calls Russian Counterpart
(MENAFN) On Monday evening, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke over the phone with his Russian peer Sergey Lavrov.
Based on sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Lavrov talked about the ongoing initiatives aimed at achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine.
This phone call took place just before a significant meeting set to occur in Istanbul on Thursday, where representatives from Russia and Ukraine will come together for their first peace talks in more than three years.
Based on sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Lavrov talked about the ongoing initiatives aimed at achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine.
This phone call took place just before a significant meeting set to occur in Istanbul on Thursday, where representatives from Russia and Ukraine will come together for their first peace talks in more than three years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment