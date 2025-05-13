MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Paris, France – 13 May 2025

MOBILIZE AND AUTOSTRADE PER L'ITALIA COMPLETE THEIR STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO POWER SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY IN ITALY



Following the signing of a framework agreement announced on 14 January 2025, Renault Group, through its Mobilize brand, and Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), via its subsidiary Free To X, have officially confirmed their strategic alliance after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

As part of the agreement, Mobilize has completed its acquisition of a significant stake in Free To X. The partners aim to develop fast-charging infrastructure in Italy. Mobilize is in charge of accelerating the deployment of charging infrastructure outside ASPI's motorway network, supported by ASPI, which retains control of the charging infrastructure located along its motorway network.



Through the strategic alliance, Mobilize has acquired a significant stake in Free To X, a leader in the high-power charging (HPC) market in Italy, with more than 110 charging stations primarily located on highways and in premium locations, powered by renewable energy. These stations deliver up to 400 kW of power and are accessible to all e-mobility service providers. The stations along Autostrade per l'Italia motorway network are located at an average distance of about 50 km between one and another, exceeding the European targets. This investment supports the development of fast-charging network beyond highways, reinforcing the commitment of both partners to accelerate the deployment of charging infrastructure across Italy, thereby meeting the customer needs of today while anticipating those of tomorrow.

“Mobilize's strategic alliance with Free To X is instrumental in advancing the European electric vehicle ecosystem. By expanding the network of charging stations across Europe, we are paving the way for a seamless transition to electric mobility, making it more accessible and convenient for everyone,” states Gianluca De Ficchy, CEO of Mobilize. “As the energy and automotive sectors become increasingly interconnected, the partnership with Free To X provides Mobilize with fast-track access to the Italian EV charging market. Moreover, it enables Renault Group to generate recurring revenues within the evolving landscape of the automotive value chain,” Gianluca De Ficchy adds.

Free To X strategic footprint :



More than 110 service stations, mainly HPC

Ambitious expansion plan in progress to expand in premium locations in Italy, outside Autostrade per l'Italia motorways

100 % renewable energy

More than 1,000,000 recharges since 2021 29,500 tons of CO2 avoided since 2021



About Mobilize: Mobilize is the Renault Group brand dedicated to new mobility trends. Mobilize supports the transition to more sustainable mobility by offering its personal and professional customers products and solutions linked to energy, financing, connectivity and fleet management. Mobilize also develops electric micro-mobility vehicles. Mobilize embodies the vision of sustainable, innovative mobility, and paves the way for accelerating the energy transition by making it accessible and tangible. Mobilize is present in 40 countries and employs more than 4,500 people. Mobilize Financial Services is under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank under the name of RCI Banque S.A. For more information, visit mobilize.com follow Mobilize on X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

