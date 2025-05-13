403
Israel warns about Palestine acknowledgment
(MENAFN) Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has warned that Israel will take action against any country that unilaterally recognizes Palestinian statehood. Speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at a press conference on Sunday, Saar argued that such moves would damage peace efforts and force Israel to respond.
Saar criticized the recent wave of recognition announcements by various nations, claiming they reward terrorism and undermine negotiations. He referred specifically to recognition efforts as counterproductive and as inadvertently benefiting Hamas, which he labeled a terrorist organization.
Currently, 147 countries—primarily across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East—recognize Palestine as a sovereign state. However, most Western countries, along with the US and Israel, have withheld official recognition, instead calling for a negotiated two-state solution.
Wadephul maintained that a two-state solution remains the most viable path to achieving peace, security, and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians.
Adding to the international debate, The Media Line reported that US President Donald Trump might consider recognizing Palestine at the upcoming Gulf-US summit in Saudi Arabia. Although US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denied the claim, Trump has fueled speculation by teasing a major announcement related to the Middle East during a recent meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that France could formally recognize a Palestinian state as early as June, during a UN conference in New York.
Russia continues to support a two-state solution and reiterated its stance during recent talks between President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow. Russia has also renewed its calls for an immediate end to the violence in Gaza.
