Mexican President Slams U.S. Cattle Import Ban, Demands Mutual Respect
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has publicly condemned the United States' recent decision to halt the import of live Mexican cattle for a two-week period, labeling the move as "unjustified." During her daily press conference, Sheinbaum asserted, "We do not agree with this measure," adding, "There is no reason to close the border to Mexican cattle."
The U.S. cited a need to re-evaluate collaborative efforts aimed at controlling the screwworm fly, a parasite affecting livestock, as the rationale behind the suspension. However, Sheinbaum emphasized Mexico's consistent cooperation with U.S. authorities from the beginning. She further noted that Agriculture Secretary Julio Berdegue has maintained regular communication with his U.S. counterpart, Brooke Rollins.
Sheinbaum voiced optimism that the ban would be lifted expeditiously, and downplayed the potential for significant financial losses, given the short duration of the measure. Furthermore, she called for mutual respect in the countries' bilateral relationship.
