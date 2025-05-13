Iovox CEO And Cars Commerce CSO To Headline Autosbuzz Berlin 2025 Fireside Chat On AI, Innovation, And Profitable Growth

Ryan Gallagher, CEO iovox & Julien Schneider, Chief Strategy Officer, Cars Commerce

“Meeting the Evolving Market Demands: The Role of AI and Innovation in Driving Profitable Growth” covers AI and precision data in the auto industry.

- Ryan Gallagher

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the automotive industry navigates rapid transformation driven by shifting consumer behavior and technological advancement, two industry leaders will take the AutosBuzz main stage for a compelling fireside chat: Ryan Gallagher, CEO and co-founder of iovox, and Julien Schneider, Chief Strategy Officer of Cars Commerce (NYSE: CARS).

The AutosBuzz Conference, taking place May 20–21, 2025, in Berlin, is the premier global event focused exclusively on automotive e-commerce and marketplaces. Hosted by AIM Group and Rising Media, the conference will feature top industry experts exploring innovations in automotive advertising, data-driven technology, and the future of online vehicle transactions.

The iovox Fireside Chat session, titled“Meeting the Evolving Market Demands: The Role of AI and Innovation in Driving Profitable Growth”, will explore how AI and precision data are reshaping the global automotive landscape, enhancing both customer satisfaction and business performance. With a focus on actionable insights, the conversation will highlight real-world applications of innovation and how leading companies are leveraging technology to drive measurable outcomes.

Julien Schneider brings deep strategic expertise to the conversation, overseeing corporate strategy, M&A, and operations for Cars Commerce in the U.S. and Canada. Prior to joining the company in 2018, Julien was a strategy consultant with Boston Consulting Group, advising technology firms on transformational initiatives.

Ryan Gallagher, a seasoned technologist and innovator, co-founded iovox after a successful career with some of the world's largest tech companies. Under his leadership, iovox has become a trusted global partner for call tracking, AI automation, and AI analytics. Serving auto customers in multiple countries, iovox is uniquely positioned to support the industry's evolving needs.

“There's a lot of buzz around AI-and for good reason-but what really excites us are the real-world uses that are already making a difference,” said Ryan Gallagher, CEO of iovox.“Julien and I will share how companies can put AI to work right now and see real results. It's an exciting time where AI innovation is moving fast, and the benefits are within reach for nearly any budget.”

"We are continuously testing new ideas and finding meaningful ways to leverage AI to help bridge the gap between consumer confusion and purchase decisions while also helping our customers (the retailers) operate more efficiently and deliver a consumer experience that maximizes the likelihood of conversion,” said Julien Schneider, Chief Strategy Officer, Cars Commerce. "We are learning every day and look to forums like AutosBuzz as opportunities to help advance industry innovation and technology adoption."

As the Diamond Sponsor of AutosBuzz Berlin 2025, iovox invites attendees to visit their booth and engage with their team during the event.

About Cars Commerce

Cars Commerce is an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry. The Company simplifies everything about car buying and selling with powerful products, solutions, and AI-driven technologies that span pretail, retail and post-sale activities – enabling more efficient and profitable retail operations. The Cars Commerce platform is organized around four industry-leading brands: the flagship automotive marketplace and dealer reputation site Cars®, award-winning technology and digital retail technology and marketing services from Dealer Inspire, essential trade-in and appraisal technology from AccuTrade, and exclusive in-market media solutions from the Cars Commerce Media Network. Learn more at .

About iovox

Iovox delivers on its“Better Data. Better Results.” promises through advanced call analytics and AI-powered services which are designed to improve lead generation, revenue growth and customer experience through automation. Founded in 2007, with primary presence in London, Paris, Madrid, and the San Francisco Bay Area, iovox has a global customer base in over 100 countries. Learn more at .

