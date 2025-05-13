Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Speaker Meets Ambassadors Of Azerbaijan, Thailand

Shura Council Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim yesterday held separate talks with two ambassadors to Qatar. The discussions with Ambassador of Azerbaijan H E Adish Mammadov (pictured) and Ambassador of Thailand H E Sira Swangsilpa addressed bilateral relations between Qatar and each of Azerbaijan and Thailand, primarily means to boost parliamentary cooperation.

