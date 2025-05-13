You Don't Have To Be On The Beach To Burn

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)May marks International Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and UAE dermatologists urge residents to rethink how they protect themselves from the Middle Eastern sun.

With nearly 1,000 new expatriates arriving daily, many unfamiliar with the region's intense UV levels, experts warn that skin damage here isn't limited to beach days or poolside afternoons.

According to the UAE National Cancer Registry, skin cancer is now the fourth most common cancer in the UAE, accounting for about 6–7% of all new cancer cases. There are around 400 new diagnoses each year. Alarmingly, local doctors report that skin cancer incidence has doubled over the past decade, fuelled by extreme sun exposure, an ageing population and delayed screenings.

“People arrive thinking, 'I always tanned in Spain or Florida, so I know how to handle the sun' says Dr. Parul Thakur, co-founder of Athena Dermatology. “But the UV index here can reach extreme levels all year-round, not just in summer. To put it in perspective, Dubai's UV index can exceed 11, classed as 'extreme,' compared to London's typical summer UV index of just 4 or 5.”

While many associate skin cancers with fair-skinned populations, UAE data show the disease affects both Emirati citizens and long-term residents and that the gender gap is narrowing. In 2023, over 330 non-melanoma skin cancers and about 70 melanomas were diagnosed, with slightly more female cases than male. Yet experts stress that all skin types and tones are vulnerable, and protective habits are essential for everyone.

Preventable and Treatable

Athena Dermatology, one of Dubai's leading dermatologist-led clinics, uses Skin Cancer Awareness Month to highlight that the desert climate means sun damage can happen within minutes, not hours. Based in the Greens in Dubai, the clinic offers complimentary mole mapping and skin screening throughout May, encouraging families to make skin checks an easy, regular part of life.

Everyday exposure, such as walking to brunch, sitting by a window, or driving in the car, adds up fast. Doctors warn that delayed checks are contributing to a steady rise in both non-melanoma and melanoma cases. But the good news is that almost all skin cancers are preventable or treatable if caught early.

“It's not just about holidays or pool days,” adds clinic co-founder Dr. Akreti Sobti.“Even walking to the car, sitting near office windows or dining outdoors exposes your skin. We recommend reapplying broad-spectrum SPF 50 every two hours, even if you're indoors near sunlight.”

“Skin cancer doesn't discriminate, but with education, early detection and smart habits, it's highly preventable,” says Dr. Sobti.“We want UAE residents and expats to understand the risks and take action before damage builds up.”