403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RAKEZ–Ana Concierge partnership brings premium relocation and lifestyle solutions in Ras Al Khaimah
(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 13 May 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently entered into a partnership with Ana Concierge Services to provide its business community with seamless access to premium, personalised concierge solutions. The partnership was finalised through a signing ceremony at Compass Coworking Centre by RAKEZ VAS Director Kutyba Al Issa and Ana Concierge Services Founder and CEO Soumeya Ghenam.
As part of the agreement, Ana Concierge will be offering tailored support in areas such as business travel arrangements, executive event coordination, and daily lifestyle management. The new service, branded as Ras Al Khaimah Concierge, is designed to meet the evolving needs of entrepreneurs, executives, and investors seeking efficiency, comfort, and trusted support.
The concierge offering spans a range of premium services including relocation assistance, VIP travel and transport arrangements, wellness programmes, exclusive event access, and comprehensive business solutions such as banking and corporate advisory support. Whether setting up a business, relocating, or enhancing everyday experiences, RAKEZ clients now have direct access to expert assistance to simplify their journeys and elevate their lifestyles.
Soumeya said, “This partnership with RAKEZ represents an important milestone in our mission to support decision makers, entrepreneurs and investors through personalised concierge services. Our role is to simplify their daily lives so they can focus on their growth while enjoying a smooth, balanced and secure environment. We believe that Ras Al Khaimah is the place where high standards and quality of life exist in harmony, and we are proud to contribute to that vision.”
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “At RAKEZ, we are always exploring ways to enrich our clients’ experience. Our partnership with Ana Concierge Services reflects this dedication, offering entrepreneurs, executives, and investors the personalised support they need to focus on what matters most — growing their businesses while enjoying a well-rounded lifestyle in Ras Al Khaimah. As one of the safest and most welcoming places in the world, the emirate offers a unique blend of quality living, strong connectivity, and world-class infrastructure, making it an ideal home for a diverse community of people who come to live, work, and play. The new service is a natural extension of that environment — making RAKEZ more than a business hub — a holistic destination where ambition and quality of life go hand in hand.”
The introduction of Ras Al Khaimah Concierge highlights RAKEZ’s continued efforts to enhance the client journey with thoughtfully curated solutions that blend business convenience with the lifestyle advantages of one of the region’s most dynamic and inclusive destinations.
-END-
As part of the agreement, Ana Concierge will be offering tailored support in areas such as business travel arrangements, executive event coordination, and daily lifestyle management. The new service, branded as Ras Al Khaimah Concierge, is designed to meet the evolving needs of entrepreneurs, executives, and investors seeking efficiency, comfort, and trusted support.
The concierge offering spans a range of premium services including relocation assistance, VIP travel and transport arrangements, wellness programmes, exclusive event access, and comprehensive business solutions such as banking and corporate advisory support. Whether setting up a business, relocating, or enhancing everyday experiences, RAKEZ clients now have direct access to expert assistance to simplify their journeys and elevate their lifestyles.
Soumeya said, “This partnership with RAKEZ represents an important milestone in our mission to support decision makers, entrepreneurs and investors through personalised concierge services. Our role is to simplify their daily lives so they can focus on their growth while enjoying a smooth, balanced and secure environment. We believe that Ras Al Khaimah is the place where high standards and quality of life exist in harmony, and we are proud to contribute to that vision.”
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “At RAKEZ, we are always exploring ways to enrich our clients’ experience. Our partnership with Ana Concierge Services reflects this dedication, offering entrepreneurs, executives, and investors the personalised support they need to focus on what matters most — growing their businesses while enjoying a well-rounded lifestyle in Ras Al Khaimah. As one of the safest and most welcoming places in the world, the emirate offers a unique blend of quality living, strong connectivity, and world-class infrastructure, making it an ideal home for a diverse community of people who come to live, work, and play. The new service is a natural extension of that environment — making RAKEZ more than a business hub — a holistic destination where ambition and quality of life go hand in hand.”
The introduction of Ras Al Khaimah Concierge highlights RAKEZ’s continued efforts to enhance the client journey with thoughtfully curated solutions that blend business convenience with the lifestyle advantages of one of the region’s most dynamic and inclusive destinations.
-END-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment