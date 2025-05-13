Addepar Raises $230 Million At $3.25 Billion Valuation In Series G Investment Round

Vitruvian Partners and WestCap Co-Lead Round with Support from 8VC, Valor Equity Partners and EDBI

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading global technology and data platform that investment professionals rely on to make the most informed, data-driven investment decisions, announced today the closing of its $230 million Series G investment round. The round was co-led by Vitruvian Partners, headquartered in London, and returning investor, New York-based WestCap, with additional participation from longtime partners 8VC and Valor Equity Partners. Global investor EDBI, operating under SG Growth Capital-the investment platform of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore-also joined this round as a new investor.

Addepar's clients use its platform to manage and advise on more than $7 trillion in client assets, up from $5 trillion just a year ago. The company adds more than $25 billion in new assets on average each week, and serves more than 1,200 client firms across more than 50 countries. Addepar is the platform of choice for single-family offices, RIAs, large banks, institutional asset owners and alternative fund managers. With hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, Addepar has become a leader in wealth and investment management technology and data, and delivers outsized value specifically in times of market volatility.

"This investment round reflects the deep trust our investors have in our mission, and the exceptional value we consistently deliver to our clients," said Eric Poirier, Chief Executive Officer at Addepar. "Since day one, our focus has been on building a unified platform that equips investment professionals with advanced technology, precise data, and actionable insights-essential tools for achieving extraordinary outcomes in today's rapidly evolving financial landscape. This funding aims to reward everyone who has contributed to our mission during our first 15 years, and reinforces our commitment to empowering the world's leading firms with deep and lasting innovation. It ensures that our clients are empowered with the right technology, data and tools to navigate the full range of market conditions with confidence."

Addepar continues to invest over $100 million annually in research and development and is on track to achieve profitability in 2025. The proceeds from its Series G financing will primarily be used to provide liquidity to employees and other investors through a tender offer, allowing them to realize the value of their contributions. In addition, it will further accelerate investments in innovation and client capabilities, enabling firms to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market. Addepar continues to deliver exceptional client satisfaction and retention, strong revenue growth, and rapid product innovation at scale.

"Addepar has established itself as a category leader in investment technology with a strong track record of innovation and measurable global impact," said Luuk Remmen, Partner at Vitruvian Partners. "We're proud to bring more than capital to this partnership-offering strategic insight to help accelerate Addepar's next phase of global growth and extend its transformative solutions to more investment professionals worldwide."

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with Addepar as they push the boundaries of innovation across the wealth management ecosystem, providing essential solutions for today's investment managers," said Jaime Hildreth, Partner at WestCap and Addepar board member. "We recognized Eric and the Addepar team's vision from the outset and will continue to work alongside their team to build, scale, and pioneer the future of investment management."

Born in response to the 2008 global financial crisis, Addepar has maintained an unwavering focus on empowering investment professionals with the best data, technology and insights. In doing so, it has set a new standard for the world's leading wealth managers and investors.

"Addepar is building the global operating system for investment professionals-connecting data, insight, and action in one powerful platform," said Joe Lonsdale, General Partner at 8VC and Addepar's Co-founder and Chairman of the Board. "This milestone reflects the market's belief in that vision and the strength of the team driving it. As Addepar expands its global reach, it's redefining how capital is managed and decisions are made across the investment ecosystem."

Today, amid significant market turbulence and economic uncertainty, Addepar is uniquely positioned to double down on innovation-expanding its platform to help clients navigate volatility, manage risk, and deliver differentiated value to their own clients with greater speed, accuracy, and insight. As the company continues to grow, it remains deeply committed to driving meaningful, long-term impact across global markets by empowering firms to act with greater clarity and confidence.

Addepar is a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients. Hundreds of thousands of users have entrusted Addepar to empower smarter investment decisions and better advice over the last decade. With client presence in more than 50 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for more than $7 trillion in assets. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Edinburgh, Pune and Dubai.

Vitruvian Partners is a global growth-focused investor with offices across London, Stockholm, Munich, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Singapore, Shanghai, Miami, and San Francisco. Vitruvian focuses on dynamic situations characterized by rapid growth and change across asset-light industries. Vitruvian has over $20 billion of active funds which have backed many global winners and leaders in their sectors, including Wise, Marqeta, CFC, Global-e, Darktrace, Just Eat, and Skyscanner.

WestCap is a strategic operating and investing firm that partners with visionary leaders to build generational businesses. Our team is comprised of seasoned industry leaders and entrepreneurs who guide companies through the most pivotal stages of growth. Some of our notable investments include Airbnb, StubHub, Ipreo, Addepar, Hopper, iCapital, SIMON, and GoodLeap. The firm has offices in New York, San Francisco and London.

