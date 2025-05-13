Smonet Launches B300 Smart Bird Feeder With AI-Driven Monitoring And Remote Viewing

B300 SMONET best hummingbird feeder with camera - scare away squirrels with audible alarm

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smonet has announced the release of its B300 smart bird feeder , which integrates motion-activated video, AI-powered species recognition and solar-assisted power to support hands-free backyard birdwatching.Integrated Video MonitoringB300 bird feeder houses a 1080p camera paired with thermal motion detection. When avian activity is detected near the 2 L seed hopper, the system automatically begins recording and sends a notification to the user's smartphone via the VicoHome app. Recordings and live streams are stored on the included 32 GB microSD card for later review, enabling uninterrupted observation without manual intervention.AI-Based Species IdentificationThrough a 30-day trial of VicoHome's recognition service, users can access identification data for over 10,000 bird species, including details on feeding behavior and migration patterns, through Smonet's bird feeder camera . After the trial period, optional subscription plans maintain access to the expanding species database. This capability supports educational projects, community science efforts and deeper insight into local bird populations.Day-and-Night Recording ModesThe B300's infrared night-vision mode captures black-and-white footage under low-light conditions, while an optional white-light setting provides full-color imaging after dusk. Users may switch between modes remotely through the app. This bird feeder's IP65-rated enclosure and energy-efficient LEDs ensure reliable operation in diverse weather conditions without disturbing wildlife.Two-Way Audio FunctionalitySmonet's bird feeders are equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker enable two-way audio. Observers can record ambient bird vocalizations and, if desired, play back calls or speak through the feeder's speaker. Audio clips synchronize with video recordings, producing a unified multimedia record that can be shared or archived for research and personal use.Solar-Assisted Power SystemFeaturing a 3.3 W solar panel and 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery, the B300 bird feeder camera operates wirelessly and recharges under daylight without external power connections. It joins 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks for data transmission, allowing flexible positioning in outdoor spaces. A battery-status indicator communicates remaining runtime and charging progress through the app.Support for Citizen Science and EducationThe B300 bird feeder is positioned to meet growing interest in backyard ecology projects and informal nature education. By combining automated monitoring with data-driven insights, the feeder offers residents, schools and community groups an accessible platform for documenting and studying local bird activity.AvailabilityThe Smonet B300 bird feeder will begin shipping to authorized retailers and online outlets in June 2025. For regional specifications and ordering information, please visit or contact your local distributor.

