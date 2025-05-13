VTG Acquires Byte Systems, Iota IT, And Tunuva Technologies, Expanding Intelligence Community Footprint

CHANTILLY, Va., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG , an industry-leading national security solutions provider, announced today the acquisition of three innovative firms: Byte Systems, L.L.C ., iota IT, LLC , and Tunuva Technologies, Inc. This strategic move aims to bolster VTG's capabilities, enhance offerings, and deliver cutting-edge solutions to its Defense and Intelligence Community customers.

John Hassoun, CEO of VTG , stated, "The simultaneous acquisition of Byte Systems, iota IT, and Tunuva Technologies represents a significant milestone for our company. We believe that their combined expertise in advanced technology solutions will greatly enhance our ability to provide top-tier services and products to our clients in the national security sector. Together, we will drive innovation and deliver enhanced capabilities that meet our customers' dynamic requirements."

Tunuva Technologies is known for its cyber and information security services and solutions for defense and intelligence operations. iota IT specializes in critical engineering and software development solutions, providing robust and scalable capabilities for mission operations. Byte Systems is renowned for its innovative secure network and data engineering and analytics solutions that enhance decision-making processes within the national security sector.

Len Hickey, David Eagan, and Brad Philips, CEOs of Byte Systems, iota IT, and Tunuva Technologies, respectively, stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with VTG, leveraging their scale and resources to expand our cybersecurity, software development, and systems engineering capabilities across the Intelligence Community. This acquisition positions us to deliver even greater mission impact and compete for larger prime contracts, driving innovation and growth for our customers."

The acquisition of these three companies is VTG's latest move since receiving a majority investment from private equity firm A&M Capital. This underscores VTG's commitment to accelerating growth within the Intelligence Community and expanding its technological capabilities.

About VTG

VTG delivers modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at .

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP") is A&M Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total commitments of over $4.0 billion. AMCP partners with founders, families, corporates, and management teams, providing the capital and strategic and operational assistance that it believes is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Healthcare Services, Government Services, Industrial Services, Financial Services, Packaging & Distribution Services, and more. For more information, visit .

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital

A&M Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $6.0 billion in total commitments across its funds, vehicles, and accounts. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with A&M Consulting, a leading global operationally focused advisory firm. A&M Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge, and global corporate relationships, making A&M Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. A&M Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with offices in Los Angeles, CA, West Palm Beach, FL, London, UK, and Milan, IT. For more information, visit .

SOURCE VTG

