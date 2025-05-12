Viral Video: Singer Monali Thakur Shocked To See Indigo's 'Discount' Pricing, Says It's 'Very Questionable'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bollywood singer Monali Thakur was shocked to witness the difference in the total flight fare before and after the“discount” IndiGo Airlines was offering.

In a now-viral Instagram video, the 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' fame singer shared that she was trying to book a flight with IndiGo via its official website when she noticed its strange discount pricing.

Monali, who was giggling in the video, showed that upon applying a 15% discount with up to ₹2,000 off on transactions above ₹5,000, the total fare of her flight booking went up from an initial booking amount of ₹7,272 to ₹7,371.

The singer found the addition of ₹99 to her fare after a 15% discount“very interesting and questionable.”

She then questioned the airline's“cute” charge and said,“What the hell is a cute charge?”“Are you charging me for being cute? ₹50? Am I only this cute?” she asked jokingly.

Monali Thakur captioned the video:“Waah”

Monali is not the only one who has ever questioned the CUTE charge . There have been several incidents of social media users questioning this additional charge on their flight fares.

Note : A CUTE or Common User Terminal Equipment charge, in layman's language, is a passenger handling fee. It includes charges for the use of metal-detecting machines, escalators and other equipment at airports.

Here's how netizens reacted to the video:

Netizens got busy debating how the CUTE charge should've been more for Monali, considering how cute she is, and joked about how it'd be 0 for men.

“ ₹50 rate lagaya tumhari cuteness ka,” a user quipped.

“The way you're explaining plus that adorable giggling ! 'cute charge' should be more for you,” said a fan.

A user joked:“Saare ladke bach jaayenge Cute charge dene se.”

While one user addressed the discounting scam and said,“Inka ulta system chalta hai. (Their systems work in an opposite manner).”