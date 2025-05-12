Purchasers Of Evenflo Big Kid Booster Seats In The United States Between January 1, 2008 And December 31, 2022 May Be Eligible To Receive Benefits From A Class Action Settlement

BOSTON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

A $3.5 million settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Evenflo Co., Inc. ("Evenflo" or "Defendant"). Plaintiffs assert that Evenflo misled consumers into purchasing its "Big Kid" booster seats by labeling and advertising "Big Kid" booster seats as: "side impact tested" and safe for children weighing 30 pounds or more. Evenflo denies that the labeling and advertising for its "Big Kid" booster seats was misleading and denies any wrongdoing or liability. Instead of continuing to litigate the claim in court, the parties have agreed to a class action settlement to avoid the risk, cost, and time of continuing the lawsuit.

Who is Included in the Settlement? You are a Settlement Class Member entitled to receive benefits under the Settlement if the following Settlement Class definition applies to you: all Persons in the United States, including the District of Columbia and any U.S. Territories (including without limitation Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands) who purchased an Evenflo "Big Kid" booster seat in the United States during the Class Period. The "Class Period" includes purchases between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2022.

What does the Settlement Provide? If you are a Settlement Class Member, you may file a Claim Form online or by mail postmarked by November 24, 2025 , to receive the following Settlement benefits for each seat you claim. The maximum number of seats you can claim on your Claim Form is two (2) seats .

A pro rata share (a legal term meaning an equal share) payment of the Net Settlement Fund for each Evenflo "Big Kid" booster seat claimed;A $25 credit toward the purchase of Evenflo products directly from Evenflo at , subject to certain terms and conditions for each Evenflo "Big Kid" booster seat claimed.

Claim Forms can be submitted online at .

Informational Noticing. In addition, Evenflo will: 1) provide informational noticing regarding the Minimum Weight for the Safe Use of the Big Kid Belt-Positioning Booster Seat and the Side-Impact Testing Performed on the Big Kid Belt-Positioning Booster Seat; 2) conform its marketing of belt-positioning booster seats regarding child weight recommendations to comply with federal regulations established by NHTSA, among other changes; and 3) post an educational video about transitioning a child from a front-facing harnessed car seat with a tether to a booster seat.

What are My Other Options? If you do not want a cash payment and a credit for Evenflo products, and you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt-out of the Settlement with your written opt-out postmarked by October 10, 2025 . If you do not opt-out, you will give up the right to sue and will release Evenflo and the Released Parties about the legal claims that are released by the Settlement.

If you do not opt-out, you may object to the Settlement by October 10, 2025 . The Long Form Notice on the Settlement Website explains how to opt-out or object. If you do nothing, you will get no cash payment and a credit for Evenflo products, and you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgments and orders.

Final Approval Hearing. The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on February 25, 2026 , to determine whether to approve the Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate and decide Settlement Class Counsel's Fee Award and the Service Awards to the Class Representatives. If there are objections, the Court will consider them. If you submit a timely, written objection, and you would like to speak at the hearing, you must indicate in your written objection that would wish to speak at the Final Approval Hearing to object to the Settlement. You may also hire your own lawyer at your own expense, to appear or speak for you at the hearing following the requirements provided in the Long Form Notice.

This notice is a summary . Learn more about the Settlement at , or by calling toll free 1-888-864-3151.

SOURCE United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts

