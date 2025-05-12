Gigacloud Technology Inc Announces First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Financial Results

EL MONTE, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, including sustained revenue and GMV growth over the comparable prior year period.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights



Total revenues of $271.9 million, increased 8.3% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $63.7 million, decreased 4.2% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 23.4%, compared to 26.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income of $27.1 million, in line with $27.2 million reported in the prior-year period.

Net income margin was 10.0%, compared to 10.8% in the first quarter of 2024.

Diluted EPS increased 3.0% year-over-year to $0.68.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $33.2 million, decreased 3.8% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 of $0.83, decreased 1.2% year-over-year. Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted Cash, and Investments totaled $287.5 million as of March 31, 2025, a 5.1% decrease from December 31, 2024.



Operational Highlights



GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 3 increased 56.1% year-over-year to $1,416.7 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 4 increased 49.9% year-over-year to $734.3 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 51.8% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

Active 3P sellers 5 increased 33.4% year-over-year to 1,154 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

Active buyers 6 increased 81.4% year-over-year to 9,966 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. Spend per active buyer 7 was $142,156 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.



“Despite persistent industry headwinds, we continue to grow and see the strength of the GigaCloud Marketplace come through-buyers and sellers continue to lean in during times of volatility and challenge. That is a testament to the efficiency and value created by our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing (SFR) model,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.“We are building GigaCloud to thrive for the long-term by empowering our partners to do business smarter in an increasingly complex global market. While we are actively managing near-term macro uncertainty, the positive long-term fundamentals reinforce our confidence in delivering lasting value.”

“In September 2024, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of $46 million, and subsequently increased the total authorized amount to $62 million in March 2025. As of today, we have repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares for $61.8 million-close to 150% of the gross proceeds raised in our IPO-at a weighted average price well above our IPO offering price. We remain positioned to deploy additional capital through future repurchase authorizations, balancing capital returns and growth investments to drive future shareholder value creation,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $275 million and $305 million in the second quarter of 2025. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

In September 2024, the Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”) approved a $46 million share repurchase program, which was increased by $16 million to $62 million on March 28, 2025. Following quarter-end, on May 8, 2025, the Board approved an additional $16 million, bringing the total authorization to $78 million. The program runs through August 28, 2025. As of May 12, 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately 3.7 million of its Class A ordinary shares for $61.8 million.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company's working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“propose,”“potential,”“continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

