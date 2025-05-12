Gigacloud Technology Inc Announces First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Financial Results
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|251,711
|$
|259,759
|Restricted cash
|697
|685
|Investments
|35,101
|42,674
|Accounts receivable, net
|67,000
|57,313
|Inventories
|204,854
|172,489
|Prepayments and other current assets
|19,842
|14,672
|Total current assets
|579,205
|547,592
|Non-current assets
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|438,692
|451,930
|Property and equipment, net
|32,688
|29,498
|Intangible assets, net
|5,893
|6,198
|Goodwill
|12,586
|12,586
|Deferred tax assets
|11,366
|10,026
|Other non-current assets
|10,607
|12,645
|Total non-current assets
|511,832
|522,883
|Total assets
|$
|1,091,037
|$
|1,070,475
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(In thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|87,814
|$
|78,163
|Contract liabilities
|5,665
|4,486
|Current operating lease liabilities
|90,823
|88,521
|Income tax payable
|20,001
|13,615
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|87,510
|79,594
|Total current liabilities
|291,813
|264,379
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|380,842
|395,235
|Deferred tax liabilities
|759
|941
|Finance lease obligations, non-current
|241
|382
|Non-current income tax payable
|4,485
|4,321
|Total non-current liabilities
|386,327
|400,879
|Total liabilities
|$
|678,140
|$
|665,258
|Commitments and contingencies
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Shareholders' equity
|Treasury shares, at cost (2,008,984 and 609,390 shares held as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|$
|(34,550
|)
|$
|(11,816
|)
|Class A ordinary shares $0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 32,881,519 and 32,878,735 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, 30,872,535 and 32,269,345 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|1,643
|1,643
|Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 8,076,732 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|403
|403
|Additional paid-in capital
|121,490
|120,262
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,096
|)
|(4,136
|)
|Retained earnings
|326,007
|298,861
|Total shareholders' equity
|412,897
|405,217
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,091,037
|$
|1,070,475
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Service revenues
|$
|94,068
|$
|76,623
|Product revenues
|177,838
|174,454
|Total revenues
|271,906
|251,077
|Cost of revenues
|Services
|79,156
|62,700
|Products
|129,024
|121,829
|Total cost of revenues
|208,180
|184,529
|Gross profit
|63,726
|66,548
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing expenses
|18,558
|14,580
|General and administrative expenses
|14,340
|15,389
|Research and development expenses
|2,493
|1,756
|Losses on disposal of property and equipment
|12
|6
|Total operating expenses
|35,403
|31,731
|Operating income
|28,323
|34,817
|Interest expense
|(23
|)
|(81
|)
|Interest income
|2,621
|1,609
|Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net
|792
|(2,709
|)
|Government grants
|213
|6
|Others, net
|579
|(322
|)
|Income before income taxes
|32,505
|33,320
|Income tax expense
|(5,359
|)
|(6,125
|)
|Net income
|$
|27,146
|$
|27,195
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|27,146
|27,195
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of income taxes of nil
|411
|(112
|)
|Net unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments
|(6
|)
|-
|Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain
|1,636
|-
|Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries
|(1
|)
|-
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|2,040
|(112
|)
|Comprehensive Income
|$
|29,186
|$
|27,083
|Net income per ordinary share
|-Basic
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.67
|-Diluted
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.66
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share
|-Basic
|40,020,265
|40,788,658
|-Diluted
|40,138,522
|40,950,170
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|27,146
|$
|27,195
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,049
|2,081
|Share-based compensation
|1,227
|275
|Operating lease
|1,125
|8,806
|Changes in accounts receivables, net
|(9,011
|)
|(632
|)
|Changes in inventories
|(30,845
|)
|(56,047
|)
|Changes in prepayments and other assets
|(3,217
|)
|(2,364
|)
|Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|14,551
|27,886
|Changes in contract liabilities
|1,096
|2,045
|Changes in income tax payable
|6,418
|6,552
|Changes in deferred income taxes
|(1,511
|)
|(2,034
|)
|Other operating activities
|405
|1,546
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|9,433
|15,309
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,395
|)
|(3,993
|)
|Disposals of property and equipment
|34
|1,525
|Purchases of investments
|(25,000
|)
|(10,000
|)
|Sales and maturities of investments
|31,986
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|4,625
|(12,468
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of finance lease obligations
|(34
|)
|(595
|)
|Repurchases of ordinary shares
|(22,734
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(22,768
|)
|(595
|)
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|674
|(306
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(8,036
|)
|1,940
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|260,444
|184,168
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|252,408
|$
|186,108
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest expense
|23
|81
|Cash paid for income taxes
|552
|1,596
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, except for per share data)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands)
|Net Income
|$
|27,146
|$
|27,195
|Add: Income tax expense
|5,359
|6,125
|Add: Interest expense
|23
|81
|Less: Interest income
|(2,621
|)
|(1,609
|)
|Add: Depreciation and amortization
|2,049
|2,081
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|1,227
|275
|Add: Non-recurring items(1)
|-
|349
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|33,183
|$
|34,497
________________________
(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, one of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire. As a result of the fire, we recognized losses of $1.8 million. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, we have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable as of March 31, 2024 and therefore recorded an insurance recovery of $1.5 million. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income per ordinary share – diluted
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.66
|Adjustments, per ordinary share:
|Add: Income tax expense
|0.13
|0.15
|Add: Interest expense
|-
|-
|Less: Interest income
|(0.07
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Add: Depreciation and amortization
|0.05
|0.05
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|0.04
|0.01
|Add: Non-recurring items(1)
|-
|0.01
|Adjusted EPS – diluted
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.84
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted
|40,138,522
|40,950,170
________________________
(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, one of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire. As a result of the fire, we recognized losses of $1.8 million. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, we have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable as of March 31, 2024 and therefore recorded an insurance recovery of $1.5 million. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.
________________________
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of“Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.
2 Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of“Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.
3 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.
4 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.
5 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.
6 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.
7 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.
