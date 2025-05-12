White Cap Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire The Business Of Cascade Raider Holdings Ltd.

ATLANTA, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business of Cascade Raider Holdings Ltd. ("Raider Hansen"), a value-added distributor of tools, safety and equipment serving contractors and industrial facilities with eight locations across British Columbia, Canada.

"We look forward to adding the skilled team at Raider Hansen to the White Cap family. With their established presence in British Columbia, Raider Hansen joins White Cap Canada in serving Canadian businesses from coast to coast, and will broaden the product offering and technical expertise for all customers in this growing market," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

"Raider Hansen and White Cap both maintain strong commitments to putting our customers first and building knowledgeable teams to support our relationships," said Rod Langtry, President of Raider Hansen. "By partnering with White Cap, we have the opportunity to grow the products, services and innovation we offer our local customers. I am thrilled to see what lies ahead as we join two incredible teams focused on service."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 500 branches across North America with more than 10,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit href="" rel="nofollow" whiteca .

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC

