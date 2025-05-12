Orion Metal Exchange Launches Precious Metals Thought Leadership Blog

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Metal Exchange has released a precious metals Thought Leadership Blog with weekly stories about gold, silver, the U.S. dollar, equities, inflation, recession and retirement data.

Orion's blog is researched and written by "human" precious metals experts with decades of experience in commodities , alternative assets, portfolio diversification, and wealth preservation. Each article includes bibliographic citations, expert insights, and some of the latest market and metals forecasts and outlooks.

Popular article titles include: "How Liberation Day Became Obliteration Day !" "Is Gold Dethroning the Almighty Dollar?" "The Anatomy of a Contraction and the Road to Recession." "Is Silver the New Rising Star of Alternative Assets? "

"We've had an overwhelming response to these articles . They educate and inform our clients and provide actionable advice on how they can protect their savings and retirement accounts with precious metals," said Jacob Blalock, the CEO of Orion Metal Exchange .

Precious metals are in the midst of an historic bull run that started back in 2020 as the impact of Covid-19 ravaged the global economy. Gold and silver prices in particular, were fueled by 40-year high inflation, Wall Street volatility, a weakened U.S dollar, fears about unsustainable U.S. debt, and geopolitical tensions. In 2025, precious metals have become the "go-to" safe haven as Trump's tariff and trade wars disrupt the world economy. Precious metals prices have gotten further support from record-setting central bank purchases and rising investor demand.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California - Orion Metal Exchange has decades of experience in the precious metals industry and a roster of satisfied clients. They offer best-in-class customer service, live online pricing, and full transparency on all transactions. They also have a customer friendly "No-Fee" buyback program.

Orion Metal Exchange is one of the few gold and silver companies with a dedicated Precious Metals IRA division and is recognized by Consumer Affairs as a top-rated Gold IRA dealer. They have an A+ rating with the BBB and 5-star ratings with Google Reviews and Trustpilot. The company is also a member of the NRA Business Alliance and an authorized dealer for the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC)

Orion Metal Exchange's "north star" is superior customer care, and they offer step-by-step precious metals purchases, exchanges, self-directed IRA set-up, 3rd party storage and/or home delivery.

Their Thought Leadership Blog can be accessed HERE. Anyone interested in acquiring precious metals or viewing Orion's special offers on gold and silver can request more information HERE.

Better yet, the company can be reached directly RIGHT NOW by phone at: 1-800-559-0088

SOURCE Orion Metal Exchange

