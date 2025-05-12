Issac Qureshi On Listings, Valuation, Mergers, And Advisory Success

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- π Xraised | π Bowarr

In a recent episode of Xraised , host Rosalie sat down with Issac Qureshi, CEO of Bowarr Management, to explore how his firm is driving business growth through expert advisory, strategic mergers, accurate valuation, and seamless direct listings.

Advisory Services That Empower Founders

With over 25 years of experience in finance and business development, Issac Qureshi has built Bowarr into a trusted advisory partner for CEOs and founders looking to scale, raise capital, or navigate complex transactions. Bowarr offers tailored services focused on investment readiness, company restructuring, and long-term strategic planning.

βOur mission is to help businesses unlock true market value while preserving control and operational continuity,β said Qureshi.



Direct Listings: Efficient Access to Capital

Bowarr specializes in helping companies go public through direct listings, providing an alternative to traditional IPOs. This approach allows founders to maintain more ownership and control while gaining immediate access to liquidity. According to Qureshi, Bowarr's market-driven listing process is designed for speed, efficiency, and long-term positioning.



Mergers That Drive Strategic Growth

Another core strength of Bowarr lies in its mergers and acquisitions advisory. The firm supports businesses through every stage of the deal lifecycle-from identifying targets to deal execution and integration. Cross-border mergers are a particular focus, especially in high-growth markets such as the USA, UK, and UAE.

βOur expertise in structuring international transactions helps clients overcome legal and financial complexity,β Qureshi noted.



Valuation and Tax Strategy for Sustainable Profitability

Accurate company valuation is central to Bowarr's value proposition. Combined with strategic tax planning, Bowarr's services help businesses enhance profitability and investor appeal. This holistic approach ensures companies are not only investment-ready but also well-positioned for growth and resilience.



Looking Ahead: Innovation and Global Expansion

Qureshi also shared Bowarr's excitement about expanding into emerging markets and launching new service lines that blend traditional advisory with real-time financial intelligence. As financial markets continue to evolve, Bowarr remains committed to staying ahead of regulatory changes, investor expectations, and industry trends.



Discover More

For companies seeking expert guidance in listings, valuation, mergers, or strategic advisory, Bowarr offers a world-class partnership. Learn more at , and watch the full interview on .



